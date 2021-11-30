Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade ties marital knot with longtime stepfather Farhan Shaikh





Update your social media platforms every five minutes and someone is getting married! Because it’s wedding season, you can’t help but think about who will be next in line! We always see gala weddings when it comes to celebrities, but there are a few celebrity couples who tend to calm down a bit and celebrate the occasion of love in front of their loved ones. The wedding season of 2021 kicked off with Rajkummar Rao’s grand wedding and Patralekhaa Paul’s wedding ceremony on November 15, 2021, and since then we have seen a few back-to-back celebrity weddings. However, we are still waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married and also awaiting confirmation of the marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas Fixes His Wife’s Red Carpet Outfit Fans Can’t Stop Gushing A few hours ago, the wedding photos of Shalmali Kholgade and her then-boyfriend, now husband, Farhan Shaikh were released on the internet and went viral. Popular playback singer Shalmali Kholgade has a long-standing relationship with her boyfriend and sound engineer, Farhan. Finally, on November 22, 2021, the duo got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members. Recommended Reading: Fame ‘Uttaran’, Mrunal Jain Reveals Special Gift He Gave His Wife, Honey On Her Baby Shower The couple had paired up in their coordinating wedding couture and looked gorgeous. Shalmali had worn an orange-beige color print saree with a white halter neck blouse and paired it with a silver ensemble jhumkas. She had completed her look with minimal makeup and pulled her hair up into a bun, and decorated it with gajra. On the other hand, Farhan looked dapper in his orange kurta pajamas together. Shalmali and Farhan had a court wedding and a puja. However, the main attraction must be the varmala. They had incorporated their photos into snapshots and attached them to their flower garlands. How unique! Even though they kept their wedding ceremony private, they are planning to throw a lavish reception on December 1, 2021, which will be honored by superstars in the industry. A source close to the couple shared with The Times Of India information about the wedding and that Shalmali and Farhan wanted to have a low-key ceremony. In his words: “Shalmali and Farhan have always wished to have a low-key ceremony. They preferred to keep their big day private and minimalist. The original plan was only to have a marriage registered, but they eventually also participated in some rituals at their homes for convenience. from their parents. They also exchanged rings on the same day. The ceremony was attended by only 15 people. The idea was to make sure that everyone enjoyed the day with the couple. They wore simple outfits, and have been heard telling people that they intend to wear their wedding attire in the future as well. ” We wish the newlyweds, Shalmali and Farhan, our warmest congratulations! Don’t Miss: Raqesh Bapat Gives Witty Response to Those Who Call His Girlfriend, Shamita Shetty “Arrogant” SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

