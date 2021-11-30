The drama of the gangsters, Antim: The Final Truth, passed Monday’s crucial test as the film racked up collections in the order of about. Rs. 2.75 to 2.95 cr. bringing the total of four days to approx. Rs. 21.46 crores. The film is in a good position right now as staying in collections on Monday suggests it would be the second blockbuster Bollywood film in the past 20 months after. Sooryavanshi. The drop is about 50% from the first day and we expected a little better hold.

The film continued its regular run in Maharashtra and it is this state that animates the collections despite the occupancy cap of 50%. Director Mahesh Manjrekar is crossing the half-century mark for success. The weekend trend and the Monday outfit gave it a chance to emerge and it’s the day-to-day trend that will give us a clearer picture of the lifespan numbers. The industry is surprised by the biz of Antim because we did not expect much before the release.

Antim is not a conventional Salman Khan film, but rather a vehicle directed by Aayush Sharma with the skillful support of Salman’s shoulder. And his presence greatly boosted the collections because without him the opening weekend would have been under Rs. 3 crores. He is not the protagonist but someone who leads the film in a role that completes the thread of this gangster drama.

The movie is heading for a first week number slightly lower than Rs. 30 crore mark, and that is indeed a decent number because Antim is indeed the first non-event film to get a box office premiere amid this pandemic.

More pages: Antim – The Final Truth Box Office Collection, Antim – The Final Truth Movie Review