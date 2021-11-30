Australian Dalaithngu, native actor of “Crocodile Dundee”, has died





Sydney (AFP) David Dalaithngu, the native Australian actor who fascinated audiences in his breakout film Walkabout and was hailed as one of the country’s greatest artists, has died at the age of 68, four years after receiving diagnosed with lung cancer.

Dalaithngu, who belonged to the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people and grew up in Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory of Australia, has won international accolades for his piercing performances. After his first film “Walkabout” (1971), his career spanned five decades and included works from “Storm Boy” (1976) to “Rabbit-Proof Fence” (2002), “The Tracker” (2002) and “Charlies Country” (2013), for which he won the “Un Certain Regard” award for best actor at Cannes. He was probably best known for his role in “Crocodile Dundee” (1986), shortly after which he was awarded the Order of Australia and was named to the Queen’s Birthday Honors List. “Once in a generation” The Aboriginal actor and dancer spent his final years in Murray Bridge, South Australia, due to poor health. “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the death of an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen”, South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall said in a statement Tuesday. “He was a brother, son, friend, father, grandfather and husband. An actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia had ever seen. “ The actor’s family requested that he be called only David Dalaiithngu, rather than his full name, as per native custom for those who have recently died. Most Australian media, including the national broadcaster ABC, have honored this wish. “He was a man who loved his land and its culture, and he was a man who introduced it to the world,” Marshall said. “My thoughts are with his family and his dear friend and caregiver Mary Hood.” The actor’s life was also marred by alcohol and periods of poverty. In September 2011, he was sentenced to one year in prison and at least five months in prison for hitting his wife with a broomstick while he was drunk. Dalaithngu’s lawyer at the time said he was embarrassed and wanted to quit drinking and get back to making movies, which he did. Two years ago, when he accepted an Lifetime Achievement Award, Dalaithngu recalled how he was recruited for Walkabout as a teenager in Arnhem Land. “I was a young boy going to school. They came looking for a native boy who could play that part, throw a spear, dance and sing and they said, ‘Yeah, he’s fine.’ He said in a video shown at the National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observation Committee awards ceremony. The artist said his own favorite film was Storm Boy, but he considered his best to be Tracker. But he also spoke about his cancer. “Never forget me while I’m here. I will never forget you. I will always remember you even though I am gone forever. I will always remember it,” he said. AFP 2021

