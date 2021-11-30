Prosecutor said at trial actor Jussie Smollett staged a “fake hate crime”





A prosecutor argued that Jussie Smollett had organized a bogus hate crime against himself as the trial of the former Empire actor began on Monday. When he reported the bogus hate crime which was a real crime, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said, according to The Associated Press. Webb argued that the actor hired two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, to stage a mock attack on him. Webb said Smollett held a dress rehearsal and told the brothers to shout “MAGA,” a reference to the former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer Defense Secretary Esper sues Pentagon over memoir dispute Biden celebrates start of Hanukkah Fauci tells lies, threats are “rumored” MOREcampaign slogan, Make America Great Again. Webb also told the jury that the actor asked the brothers to use racial and homophobic slurs against Smollett, who is black and gay, in addition to telling them to buy ski masks, red hats and a rope. to pass it off as a hate crime, the PA reported. At the time of the incident in 2019, Smollett reported what had happened to Chicago police, claiming he had been attacked by Trump supporters. Police classified the incident as a hate crime and spent 3,000 working hours investigating the situation, the AP added. Meanwhile, Nenye Uche, Smollett’s lawyer, argued that Smollett’s payment to the brothers was compensation for the formation of an upcoming music video. He claimed that no “shred” of evidence linked Smollett to the crime, according to the press service. Jussie Smollett is a real victim, Uche said, according to the AP. It is not known if Smollett will speak at his trial. The brothers involved will testify even though Uche told the jury that they were going to lie to your face. Judge James Linn expects the trial, which takes place in Chicago, to last about a week. The actor has pleaded not guilty to organizing the attack and faces up to three years in prison.

