Thief steals 6-foot metal menorah from Hollywood family garden as Hanukkah celebrations begin – CBS Miami





HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) A Hollywood family celebrating Hanukkah got a nasty surprise when they discovered their 6ft metal menorah was missing in their front yard. The neighbor told us they saw someone pick it up and put it in the back of their truck, said Arthur Eckstein, the owner of the menorah. READ MORE: PlanetWatch: Miami selected as first major US site for new air quality monitoring network It happened in the Emerald Hills neighborhood of Hollywood on Saturday morning. Eckstein said a neighbor told them they saw a man trying to take the large metal menorah. The neighbor confronted the potential thief. She said: Hey, put it down! It’s not yours. They want to light the menorah for Chanukah. And he said, if I don’t take it, someone else will. And she said: No, put it down. And he did, but apparently he had to come back and take it back, Eckstein said. The neighbor said the man was driving a white Ford -150 pickup truck and towing a trailer behind him. The Ecksteins are trying to figure out why someone would take it. READ MORE: Hollywood family lights up bigger, taller display after thief steals 6ft metal menorah I think it was more because someone just saw an opportunity to make a few extra bucks, was reckless and took something that wasn’t theirs, Jericah Eckstein said. The Ecksteins now have a 9 foot menorah in their driveway and will be lighting it at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The way to fight darkness, when something like that happens, we add light, said Rabbi Eli Eckstein. Hes sons of Arthur and the Rabbi at Chabad of Dania Beach. In true Hanukkah spirit, Rabbi Eckstein said lighting the menorah with family and neighbors would help dispel the darkness. NO MORE NEWS: Dale Holness files legal action to overturn Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s razor-sharp victory Were going to bring a bigger menorah, were going to increase the light, were going to bring more light to the world, more acts of kindness to the world and that’s how the darkness was going to be shed, Rabbi Eckstein said.

