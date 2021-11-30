SiriusXM Will Rob Jim and Sam be fans of their daily Golden Jubilee?

Jim Norton and Sam Roberts from SiriusXM with Stevie Van Zandt.

When you have to wake up in the morning … your best friends are up and performing, opening up to SiriusXMs Jim and Sam shows The Faceplants theme song is just starting. Jim and Sam hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts have been on their feet and performing to the jubilation of their loyal fans for over five years.

Now, the pleasant hosts are days away from the expiration of their two-month no-deal SiriusXM contract extension after their previous deal expired in October.

It’s our last week I think. We haven’t signed anything. … well, we’ll probably know more in a few days, Norton told the audience atop the Monday show.

In retrospect, the Jim and Sam the show’s team never went over the top after turning their program into a program with the perfect blend of comedy, heated talk and celebrity interviews; they have continued to work tirelessly over the years and throughout the pandemic.

From March 2020, when the world was in a hell of a panic (tss tss) and needed lightness, Jim and Sam gave SiriusXM and their listeners studio-quality shows via Zoom, in terms of sound and content, with the hosts and crew broadcasting from multiple locations until they returned to SiriusXM headquarters in recent months.

When the satellite radio company’s renowned talent, Howard Stern, took on THE WHOLE SUMMER, Jim and Sam showed up for work.

So why are they still waiting for new contracts at the last second? SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein obviously didn’t read our article in June advising Greenstein and SiriusXM to lock down Jim and Sam with a long-term deal.

Perhaps SiriusXM fell into the habit of throwing a lot of money at prominent celebrities beyond Stern like Oprah, Jamie Foxx and Eminem early on for using their name for a channel while forcing them not to. nothing more than cut a few promotions a year and maybe do an interview. Tactics can prove problematic if there aren’t enough coins to nurture and secure the long-term talent who built a successful and dedicated show from scratch, not to mention the lack of quality under others. chains with big names attached to them.

Today the company is at a crossroads where it can reward a particularly gripping and hilarious spectacle that has continued to roll through one of the world’s most difficult times, or appear as lost and helpless as a man in the world. middle aged watching a rock concert from the middle of the stage.

Ask celebrities who have become regulars on the shows, like entertainment mogul Ricky Gervais, why they don’t just keep going Jim and Sam when they have nothing to promote, but why they hang out so often throughout the show.

“I really like it, you can go into things and talk freely and fearlessly like you should be able to do anywhere. But it seems like a particularly nice environment for a discussion about comedy and more,” Gervais told Forbes in June about Jim and Sam.

Other Jim and Sam guests over the past two years have included Judd Apatow, Joe Rogan, The Undertaker, Bill Burr and Bill Hader.

If the pandemic couldn’t cool a show that has remained on fire like searing Schnatters pie over the years, why should SiriusXM put out the flames?

Apart from Jim and Sam, Norton is touring the country performing on his own again and Roberts has been a leading WWE commentator for several years. Together, the duo recently appeared in Season 2 of King tiger on Netflix and the show was also thanked, inexplicably, in the end credits of Ghostbusters: the afterlife.

Where could Jim and Sam go if SiriusXM made a colossal mistake and let them walk? The possibilities are endless and they might do better elsewhere. Both hosts have widely successful podcasts (Norton: Unfiltered CFU and Chipperson, Robert: Not Sam Wrestling) and YouTube channels (Norton: Chipperson, Robert: Not Sam).

There’s also Spotify, which has been spending a lot of money signing comedy talent lately, as well as some alumni. Opie and Antoine co-host Anthony Cumias Compound Media and friend of RiotCast’s Robert Kellys (Kells Bells) show. Time will tell us…

Tune Jim and Sam the rest of this week on SiriusXM Channel 103 at 8 a.m. ET or on the SiriusXM app to hear their fate.