“A Fistful of Dollars” in Navajo language available on DVD





FARMINGTON The Navajo Nation Museum now sells DVD copies of the Western film, “A Fistful of Dollars”, in the Navajo language. The title of the movie in the language is “Beso Dah Yinljaa” and it was shown this month in theaters in Window Rock, Kayenta and Tuba City, all in Arizona. The DVDs went on sale November 22. “Sales so far have been extremely good and we plan to sell this stock of DVDs that we have,” said Manuelito Wheeler, director of the museum. He said he expects the supplies to last until Christmas, but it is possible to sell out before then. The movie is priced at $ 24.95. The price does not include shipping. Copies are available inside the museum’s gift shop at Window Rock or by calling the museum at 928-871-7941 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Proceeds benefit the museum to help projects, including educational programs, Wheeler said. Native Stars Studios, which recorded the film’s dialogue by Navajo voice actors, sells DVDs at its premises at the Gallup Downtown Conference Center. The film premiered to cast and crew on November 16 at Window Rock, followed by screenings in Kayenta and Tuba City. Wheeler said at both screenings that audience members responded positively to the film, which stars Clint Eastwood as the character known as the “Man with No Name”. “They laugh. They make comments as the movie progresses,” Wheeler said. “Beso Dah Yinljaa” is the third film that the museum has adapted in the Navajo language thanks to a partnership with external entities. While this is the first aimed at the older Navajo audience, it brings together generations of Navajo families, Wheeler said. It also started a conversation about the language between older and younger speakers, he said. “In Tuba (Town), this lady said thank you. She said thank you for what you are doing, and she said it to Navajo. It was the most special recognition for me personally that I can get,” a said Wheeler. Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for the Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at [email protected]. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Daily Times.

