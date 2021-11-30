Entertainment
Chris Cuomo’s off-air role: Brother Andrew’s strategist | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) CNN presenter Chris Cuomo has played a bigger role than previously thought in helping to defend his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against allegations of sexual harassment which l ‘forced out of office, according to new transcripts and text messages released.
The television reporter offered to contact “sources”, including other reporters, to find out if more women would come forward and relayed what he was hearing to his brother’s advisers, according to documents released on Monday.
He also fought with the former governor’s advisers on strategy, urging a tone of apology and criticizing an early statement he saw as downplaying the allegations. He accused a senior employee of withholding information from his brother.
At the same time, Chris Cuomo told investigators he spoke regularly with his brother, advising him on his response and berating him for “poor judgment.”
Chris Cuomo previously admitted it was a mistake to act as an unofficial adviser to his brothers, but the extent of his involvement, including the use of journalistic contacts to identify accusers, has not become clear. than with the publication on Monday of his July interview with investigators and 169 pages of text messages, emails and other communications.
I was worried it wasn’t being handled the right way, and it’s not my job to handle it, okay? Chris Cuomo told investigators, according to the transcript. I don’t work for the governor. “
Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial, after an investigation by state attorney general Letitia James found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Chris Cuomo, host of Cuomo Prime Time on CNN, did his show Monday night without mentioning the subject. In the past, he said he never reported his brother’s situation to the network and never tried to influence coverage. On air in August, he said: I tried to do the right thing, adding that he wasn’t in control.
CNN released a statement saying the transcripts and exhibits deserve careful scrutiny and scrutiny.
We will have conversations and seek further clarification on their importance to CNN over the next few days, he said.
Jane Kirtley, director of the Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota, said journalists need to understand that they are working for the public, not for politicians.
Kirtley said the extent of Chris Cuomo’s involvement in advising his brother is inappropriate, and since they are brothers it may be time for him to find other work. “
She urged CNN to deal with the problem quickly, saying: You can’t act like this isn’t happening. You are a press organization.
Releases on Monday show Chris Cuomo growing frustrated with his brother’s advisers as they scramble to respond as more women come forward with allegations of harassment.
The presenter asked for more involvement in shaping his brother’s message and offered his journalistic investigation to find out what other allegations might loom.
On March 4, Chris Cuomo texted the Governor’s Principal Assistant, Melissa DeRosa, saying I had a lead on the daughter of the marriage, referring to a woman who accused her brother of unwanted touching during a wedding reception.
On March 7, as rumors circulated that more women were about to come forward, DeRosa texted Chris Cuomo: Can you check your sources. He replied, on it.
When asked, I contacted sources, other reporters, to see if they had heard of anyone else, ”Chris Cuomo said in the July deposition.
In one case, Chris Cuomo said he called a reporter who worked regularly with reporter Ronan Farrow to get information about Farrow’s upcoming story and didn’t tell anyone on CNN what he was doing. . He informed DeRosa that the article was not yet ready for publication.
In a March 10 text message, Chris Cuomo lashed out at DeRosa, accusing him of withholding information from his brother after the Albany Times-Union published an interview with an accuser.
Stop hiding, wrote Chris Cuomo. We make mistakes that we cannot afford.
Asked in his testimony about this text, Chris Cuomo explained that he said to him: Do not say things to Andrew.
There were conversations he was not a part of and I thought it was important for him to stay very locked up on that, Chris Cuomo testified.
Among this latest batch of investigative documents released by James’ office is a video of Andrew Cuomo’s July deposition, a transcript released about three weeks ago, and transcripts or videos of interviews. with several assistants and advisers from Cuomo.
James’ office said it initially did not disclose them because local prosecutors were examining them for potential criminal conduct. After a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo last month, giving him access to the documents by discovery, James’ office said it would release them to the public “in an effort to ensure full transparency.
The posts were initially done on an ongoing basis with transcripts from the former governor and accusers on November 10 and Monday with his brother, assistants and other prominent figures to allow time for redactions to protect the privacy of individuals, James’s office said.
DeRosa, in his interview released Monday, recalled confronting Andrew Cuomo on a drive over the allegations. She told investigators that after an accuser came forward, they decided Cuomo would no longer be left alone with junior staff.
When asked about her dealings with Chris Cuomo, DeRosa testified: I spoke to Chris quite regularly. He participated in some of the calls that we made and he advised us on how to respond.
Villeneuve reported from Albany. Associated Press reporters Jennifer Peltz, David Bauder and Thalia Beaty in New York and Michael Hill in Albany contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://kdhnews.com/business/chris-cuomos-off-air-role-brother-andrews-strategist/article_03ab50e0-3278-5f6c-8c3c-eabd2b4654d9.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]