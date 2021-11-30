“There are a lot of wonderful dancers in Bollywood, but my favorite is Madhuri Dixit”: Pandit Birju Maharaj

Pandit Birju Maharaj wears several hats. He is best known as a Kathak Maestro, but laureate Padma Vibhushan is an equally prolific singer, poet and painter. “I express myself in the best way that I feel inspired and I am blessed to have been able to wear these different hats,” he said after being asked about his various interests.

Recently, the dance virtuoso performed with his sons, daughter and granddaughter to give students a glimpse into his gharana and how his family is moving the legacy forward. We caught up with the Kathak legend to find out more about the masterclass, his journey over the years, his appointment with Bollywood and classical dance. Excerpts:

You recently played with your children and your granddaughter; what is it like to have three generations together on stage?

It is obviously an absolute pleasure to see your younger generations follow in your footsteps and advance art and heritage. We have presented three generations of gharana in one session to give students an idea of ​​how gharana and our profession evolves with each subsequent generation.

Can you tell us about the recent masterclass?

It’s all about encouragement and blessings. The idea was to advance the art form and educate future generations of the country about our classic treasure. Routes 2 Roots did a tremendous job of ensuring that our traditional art forms reach the children and future generations of the country through Virsa, and the masterclass aimed to educate children about Kathak and the nuances of our gharana.

Kathak Maestro Pt Birju Maharaj. (Express archive photo)

You are not only a Kathak maestro, but also a singer, choreographer, poet and painter. How do you manage to wear so many caps?

I just see it as different expressions of my art. An artist expresses his deepest emotions through his art, whether it is dance, music or the visual arts. I express in the best way that I feel inspired and I am blessed to have been able to wear these different hats of dancer, singer, poet and painter. It comes to me naturally and effortlessly. I am only the channel through which it all flows.

You gave your first performance when you were only seven years old. How would you describe your background?

It has been an adventure. I loved every aspect of my journey as a student, performer and teacher. Passing on your art to passionate students is one of the most satisfying experiences for me as an artist.

Although you have been closely associated with Bollywood, have you ever felt over the years that the industry has led to the commercialization of traditional dance forms?

Yes it is. But I only select films that depict the traditional form of Kathak, such as Devdas Where Bajirao Mastani.

Pandit Birju Maharaj with Madhiru Dixit at the Savitribai Phule auditorium in Dombivli. (Photo: Deepak Joshi)

In the era of hip-hop and jazz, what do you think is still attracting young people to traditional dance forms?

I feel like Kathak brings out human emotions and everyday experiences through its various nuances. And this is the basis from which popular dance forms also emerge. I think this is the basics that every dancer should master before pursuing popular dance forms. And that is the allure of the pure form of traditional Kathak.

Who do you think is the most graceful dancer in Bollywood and why?

Well, there are a lot of wonderful dancers in Bollywood. My favorite was Madhuri Dixit, with whom I worked in Devdas and Dedh Ishqiya. She is a skilled Kathak dancer and has a natural grace.

Art often adapts to the changes that surround it. How, would you say, Kathak evolved and adapted to contemporary times?

I tried to incorporate math and numbers into the dance form so that the kids could easily connect with the difficult intricacies of Kathak. Even in today’s popular and commercial dance forms, kathak has become the most attractive form because it can easily adapt to situations and emotions and allow different styles to be incorporated into them.

Pandit Birju Maharaj practicing with his students. (Express archive photo by Manoj Patil)

After all these years, do you ever get nervous before a show starts?

Absolutely yes! I pray to God before each performance and invoke the power of the almighty calling upon God to allow him to play.

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!