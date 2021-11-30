Japanese Prince Akishino slams media for saying terrible things about his daughter | Japan

Prince Akishino, the first to ascend the throne of Japan, has slammed the country’s media for the treatment of his eldest daughter, Mako, accusing them of saying terrible things about her before her marriage.

Mako married Kei Komuro, a non-royal whom she met in college, on October 26, nearly four years after their engagement was called off following revelations about a minor financial dispute involving his mother. But they only made a brief public appearance before moving to New York City, where Komuro works for a law firm.

Critical coverage of their engagement left Mako, who relinquished her royal status when she married Komuro, suffering from some form of post-traumatic stress disorder.

If you read the tabloids I’m not sure exactly how to say this, but there is a lot in there that is fabricated, although there are also opinions we should listen to, Akishino said in unusually comments. Franks at a press conference held to mark his 56th birthday on Tuesday.

Akishinos’ broadside was a break from the press conferences usually given by members of the Imperial Family, whose answers to questions submitted in advance are usually designed to ruffle as few feathers as possible.

The weekly magazine reports that Komuros’ mother Kayo was in conflict over a 4m [$35,000] the loan of a former fiancé has led to close media scrutiny of his family, online abuse and questions among some members of the public about his suitability as the future husband of the emperor’s eldest niece .

As for the articles on the internet, there are also a lot of comments … and some of them say really terrible things, Akishino said while explaining the role of the media in Makos’ mental health issues. There are people who are deeply hurt by this slander.

Akishino, Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother, suggested that the traditionally taciturn Imperial Household Agency (IHA) could have done more to counter the inaccuracies in the couple’s media coverage.

Defamation, whether in a magazine or online, is unacceptable, he said. If you object to an article, you should set appropriate standards and then protest when those are exceeded. The negative coverage may continue, so I think there is a need to consider establishing such standards in consultation with the IHA.

Akishino decided the couple should forgo the traditional ceremonies associated with imperial weddings and offered only lukewarm support to their union.

On Tuesday, he said his judgment affected the Imperial Family at large, as it made important events and ceremonies involving its members appear to be extremely trivial.

Akishino was aware of the public unease over using taxpayer money to pay for the celebrations as the financial dispute remained unresolved, while Mako refused a payment of around $ 150 million ( $ 1.3 million) also from public funds traditionally granted to women who renounce their royal status when they marry. .

Japan’s male-only inheritance laws mean Mako can never be a reigning empress. If she has a son, he will be raised as a non-royal and will not ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The couple, both 30, had originally planned to give a press conference after their marriage was registered, but concerns about Makos’ mental health were believed to have prompted their decision to make a brief statement. and provide written responses to pre-submitted questions to reporters rather than responding verbally. .

Until the last minute, Mako had wanted the press conference to go both ways, but it was difficult due to his complex PTSD, Akishino said, according to Kyodo News Agency. He added that he would have preferred Komuro to have the opportunity to speak and answer questions directly about his mother’s financial affairs.

Japanese media reported that Komuro repaid his mother’s former fiance earlier this month.