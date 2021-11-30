Entertainment
Japanese Prince Akishino slams media for saying terrible things about his daughter | Japan
Prince Akishino, the first to ascend the throne of Japan, has slammed the country’s media for the treatment of his eldest daughter, Mako, accusing them of saying terrible things about her before her marriage.
Mako married Kei Komuro, a non-royal whom she met in college, on October 26, nearly four years after their engagement was called off following revelations about a minor financial dispute involving his mother. But they only made a brief public appearance before moving to New York City, where Komuro works for a law firm.
Critical coverage of their engagement left Mako, who relinquished her royal status when she married Komuro, suffering from some form of post-traumatic stress disorder.
If you read the tabloids I’m not sure exactly how to say this, but there is a lot in there that is fabricated, although there are also opinions we should listen to, Akishino said in unusually comments. Franks at a press conference held to mark his 56th birthday on Tuesday.
Akishinos’ broadside was a break from the press conferences usually given by members of the Imperial Family, whose answers to questions submitted in advance are usually designed to ruffle as few feathers as possible.
The weekly magazine reports that Komuros’ mother Kayo was in conflict over a 4m [$35,000] the loan of a former fiancé has led to close media scrutiny of his family, online abuse and questions among some members of the public about his suitability as the future husband of the emperor’s eldest niece .
As for the articles on the internet, there are also a lot of comments … and some of them say really terrible things, Akishino said while explaining the role of the media in Makos’ mental health issues. There are people who are deeply hurt by this slander.
Akishino, Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother, suggested that the traditionally taciturn Imperial Household Agency (IHA) could have done more to counter the inaccuracies in the couple’s media coverage.
Defamation, whether in a magazine or online, is unacceptable, he said. If you object to an article, you should set appropriate standards and then protest when those are exceeded. The negative coverage may continue, so I think there is a need to consider establishing such standards in consultation with the IHA.
Akishino decided the couple should forgo the traditional ceremonies associated with imperial weddings and offered only lukewarm support to their union.
On Tuesday, he said his judgment affected the Imperial Family at large, as it made important events and ceremonies involving its members appear to be extremely trivial.
Akishino was aware of the public unease over using taxpayer money to pay for the celebrations as the financial dispute remained unresolved, while Mako refused a payment of around $ 150 million ( $ 1.3 million) also from public funds traditionally granted to women who renounce their royal status when they marry. .
Japan’s male-only inheritance laws mean Mako can never be a reigning empress. If she has a son, he will be raised as a non-royal and will not ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.
The couple, both 30, had originally planned to give a press conference after their marriage was registered, but concerns about Makos’ mental health were believed to have prompted their decision to make a brief statement. and provide written responses to pre-submitted questions to reporters rather than responding verbally. .
Until the last minute, Mako had wanted the press conference to go both ways, but it was difficult due to his complex PTSD, Akishino said, according to Kyodo News Agency. He added that he would have preferred Komuro to have the opportunity to speak and answer questions directly about his mother’s financial affairs.
Japanese media reported that Komuro repaid his mother’s former fiance earlier this month.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/30/japans-prince-akishino-lambasts-media-for-saying-terrible-things-about-his-daughter
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]