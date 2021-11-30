Entertainment
David Dalaithngu’s screen presence forever changed the Australian film industry. Here is a look at some of his main roles.
Renowned actor, dancer, singer and painter David Dalaithngu AM has died at the age of 68, after a five-year battle with lung cancer.
DISCLAIMER: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains images and videos of a deceased person.
The family of the late actor allowed the use of his image. For cultural reasons, he is called David Dalaithngu.
Dalaithngu was from the Mandhalpuyngu clan of the Yolgu people and was raised in Arnhem Land.
The award-winning actor is remembered for his pioneering 50-year career, starring in many iconic Australian films.
Dalaithngu’s on-screen presence was so prolific that it’s hard to sum up but here we take a look at some of his major roles.
Wandering
Dalaithngu was cast to star in Nicolas Roeg’s 1971 film Walkabout, making him one of the first Aboriginal characters portrayed on the big screen in Australia.
And a warning, the following trailer contains some confrontational content.
Loading
Roeg chose the teenager Dalaithngu after discovering his dancing skills in 1969.
The film tells the story of a teenage girl, played by Jenny Agutter and her younger brother, who are abandoned in the Australian outback.
The couple meet a young native man, played by Dalaithngu, who helps them find water and forage for food as they attempt to return home to Sydney.
His acting in the film helped signal the end of non-Indigenous people playing Indigenous characters.
Storm boy
Dalaithngu was also celebrated for his role in the 1976 film Storm Boy, in which he played Fingerbone Bill.
The film was directed by Henri Safran and based on the book by South Australian author Colin Thiele.
Loading
The film tells the story of a young boy, Mike, living in the Coorong with his father and his pet pelicans.
Dalaithngu plays an aboriginal distant from his own people, who befriends the young boy, calls him Storm Boy, and teaches him his traditional knowledge.
South African Prime Minister Steven Marshall said the film made Dalaithngu “a household name and secured a place in the hearts of all South Australians”.
Anti-rabbit fence
In Rabbit-Proof Fence in 2002, Dalaithngu plays the tracker Moodoo, for which he was named Best Supporting Actor by the Australian Film Institute.
Loading
It depicts three young Indigenous girls escaping from the Indigenous settlement of Moore River, north of Perth, as they cross the outback to return to their families.
The character of Dalaithngu is hired to search for the escaped girls.
Charlie’s country
The idea for the 2013 film Charlie’s Country arose when director Rolf de Heer visited Dalaithngu in Darwin prison in 2011.
Loading
The couple had collaborated on the previous films Ten Canoes and The Tracker.
Charlie’s Country tells the story of an Aboriginal man faced with the challenges of living between the traditional world and the impositions of white Australia. The experiences of the main character, Charlie, echo some of the challenges Dalaithngu faced in his own life.
Dalaithngu received the award for best actor at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in the film.
Dundee Crocodile
In the 1986 action comedy film Crocodile Dundee, Dalaithngu starred alongside Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski.
The film tells the story of an American journalist who travels to Australia to interview crocodile poacher Mick Dundee, played by Hogan.
Dalaithngu played the role of Neville Bell, an urban tribal man who had returned to the Top End to perform a ceremony with his family.
While Dalaithngu called the film “bullshit”, the film was one of the biggest exports of Australian films to the US market.
After Crocodile Dundee, Dalaithngure received official recognition for his services to the arts in the 1987 Queen’s Birthday Honors List, receiving the Member of the Order of Australia.
