Marilyn Manson’s West Hollywood apartment raided by investigators amid allegations of sexual assault

Marilyn Manson’s home was raided by LA Sheriff’s investigators who seized hard drives as they investigated allegations that he sexually assaulted several women.

Sheriff’s Assistant Eva Jimenez confirmed to DailyMail.com on Monday that a search warrant had been served at the 52-year-old artist’s apartment in West Hollywood.

She said further details were expected on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Department said in February that its detectives had started investigating Manson – whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner – into reports of domestic violence between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where he lived at the time.

Manson and ex-actress Evan Rachel Wood were together between 2007 and 2010, while Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco claims she attacked her after they met in 2009.

According to TMZ, the raid is linked to the assault allegations, which Manson denies.

Detectives from the Special Victims Support Unit reportedly came to the home early Monday morning and forced their way into it with a search warrant, the outlet reported. Manson was not at home at the time of the raid.

Authorities have seized hard drives and media storage units, which will be examined before the assault case goes to the Los Angeles County prosecutor.

The women involved in the case have not been identified, but several women have said publicly this year that they were physically, sexually and emotionally assaulted by Manson at the time of the incidents being investigated, and some have sued.

Some of his accusers alleged that Manson would lock them in a small soundproof glass enclosure in the house he called the bad girls room.

Victims claimed he used the space as an “isolation cell, used to psychologically torture women.”

The 52-year-old shock rocker also made headlines in February when singer Phoebe Bridgers claimed she visited Manson’s house as a teenager, and he called a room in her house ” rape room “.

DailyMail.com reported earlier this month that Manson had sold the Hollywood Hills home – which allegedly featured the “rape room” – for $ 1,835,000.

Despite the controversy surrounding the home, it was sold 5% above asking price, having listed it for sale last month for $ 1,750,000.

It is not known if the Hollywood Hills property was the home Bridgers visited, which Manson bought in 2013 when she would have been 19.

Manson had listed the house the same day the rocker’s request to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit brought by Game of Thrones actress Esm Bianco was dismissed by a judge.

Manson’s ex-fiancée, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood, first named him her attacker in an Instagram post in February.

He called Wood’s statements “horrible distortions of reality.”

In May, Bianco sued Manson in federal court, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

She said Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing him to California from England for roles that did not exist in music videos and films.

Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep, locked her in a room, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night, according to the lawsuit.

Bianco’s lawyer said she had also been questioned by law enforcement.

The rocker’s former assistant also accused him of sexual assault, bodily harm and harassment in his own trial, saying he used “his position of power, fame and connections to exploit and victimize for his work”.

Manson’s attorney Howard E. King declined to comment immediately. Manson denied the allegations and King called them “provably false.”

Manson emerged as a music star in the mid-1990s, known as much for courting public controversy as for hit songs like The Beautiful People and hit albums like Antichrist Superstar from 1996 and Mechanical Animals from 1998.

Last week, the Recording Academy revealed that Manson was nominated for Album of the Year alongside rapper DaBaby for their work on Kanye West’s album Donda.

Despite public backlash against the nomination, CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has defended his organization’s controversial nomination for Manson by saying the Recording Academy does not “restrict” who can submit his name for award review.

According to Mason, Grammy nominations are meant only to select the best recorded work of the year.

“We will not limit who can submit their material for review,” he explained.

“We will not look back on people’s history, we will not look at their criminal records, we will not look at anything other than legality in our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria, if so, they can submit for review.

However, the 53-year-old producer and executive did not say controversial artists would be welcome at the Grammy.

“What we’ll be controlling are our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets,” Mason continued.

“We will look at all those who ask to be a part of it, ask to be present, and we will make our decisions at this point. But we are not going to try to prevent people from submitting their work to the decision of our constituents.