Legendary Indigenous Australian actor and artist David Gulpilil has died aged 68

One of Australia’s greatest Aboriginal actors and artists, David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with lung cancer.

Gulpilil, who gained worldwide fame for his performance in Crocodile Dundee, died athis home in Murray Bridge in South Australia on Monday.

The multi-talented artist was immortalized in a 2004 Archibald Prize winning portrait and has previously danced for The Queen.

His daughter Phoebe Marson announced two years ago that her father had been diagnosed with aggressive cancer and that he was going to “go to Dreamtime” soon.

As an actor, he has appeared in iconic Australian films like Storm Boy, Charlie’s Country, Ten Canoes, Rabbit-Proof Fence and The Tracker.

But it was Neville Bell’s small role in Crocodile Dundee that won him fans around the world for his memorable scene opposite Paul Hogan in the 1986 classic.

David Gulpilil (pictured) is a renowned actor and artist who has appeared in many iconic films (his family has allowed his image to be used after his death according to his wishes)

The film remains Australia’s most successful box office film, earning over $ 47 million.

His character meets Hogan’s character Mick Dundee and journalist Sue Charlton, played by Hogan’s future wife, Linda Kozlowski, on his way to a corrobboree, a traditional Indigenous word to meet.

In a stolen stage moment, he tells Charlton that she can’t take her picture and she asks him if this is due to a deep-rooted spiritual belief.

“No, you put the lens cap on,” he replies.

A Yolngu man born in Arnham Land in the Northern Territory on July 1, 1953, Gulpilil grew up in the bush and never attended formal school.

Fluent in several Indigenous languages, he learned English by listening and trained as a traditional dancer.

His talent as a dancer caught the attention of British director Nicolas Roeg who saw him perform while researching locations and gave him a starring role in his 1971 film “Walkabout”.

The story revolves around two white schoolchildren who get lost in the Australian Outback and are saved by the character of Gulpilil.

Five years later, he appeared in the Australian classic Storm Boy which elevated him to star status and helped create a long-standing partnership with South Australia’s film industry.

He starred in the highly acclaimed 2013 film Charlie’s Country (pictured)

He would later appear in the 2019 remake as the father of the character he originally played.

He received a nomination at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his 2002 tour in “Rabbit-Proof Fence” directed by Phillip Noyce.

The film follows the story of three Indigenous girls who, in 1931, were removed from their community and resettled in the Indigenous settlement of Moore River, north of Perth, as they escape and return to their families.

Gulpilil played an indigenous tracker enlisted by white law enforcement to help track down the girls.

And that same year, he also won the AACTA Award for Best Leading Actor for his title role in The Tracker directed by Rolf de Heer which he would later call his best work.

South Australia’s Prime Minister Steven Marshall paid tribute to Gulpilil on Monday evening, saying his work has helped shape South Australia’s cultural landscape.

Jamie Gulpilil (left) starred with his father David (right) in the acclaimed film Ten Canoes (pictured at the Her Majesty’s Theater premiere in Adelaide as part of the Adelaide Film Festival on March 19, 2006)

“It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the death of an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen”, did he declare.

Mr Marshall said Gulpilil was a man who “loved his land and its culture and brought it to the world”.

“In his later years he resided at Murray Bridge. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a father, a grandfather and a husband, ”he said.

“An actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia had ever seen.

The actor had an extremely long and successful career (pictured on the set of the movie “Walkabout” in 1971)

Film critic Jason Di Rosso said Gulpilil had “immense magnetism” (pictured with Australian actress Cate Blanchett in 2009)

“But David Gulpilil’s life has not been without struggles, he has faced racism and discrimination and has lived with the pressures of the divide between his traditional way of life and his public profile.”

This division was captured in a painting that won the 2004 Archibald Prize, the country’s premier portrait competition.

Craig Ruddy’s painting titled “Two Worlds” also won the Audience Award that year – only the second time this has happened in the history of the competition.

Gulpilil was recognized in the 1987 Queen’s Birthday Honors List and awarded the Member of the Order of Australia.

He had previously danced for Queen Elizabeth at the opening of the Sydney Opera House in 1973.

A documentary about his life titled “My Name is Gulpilil” premiered in March this year, with the actor making his last public appearance at the screening.

Mr Marshall said his thoughts were with Gulpilil’s family, friends and caregiver Mary Hood.

Mr Gulpilil has been widely recognized for his acting work (pictured with his second wife Miriam Ashley in 2006)

Mr. Gilpilil with Hugh Jackman at the premiere of director Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Australia’ in 2008

Australian film critic Jason Di Rosso said his work has helped “change the narrative” of Australia.

“Sad news that one of Australia’s greatest actors, David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu, has passed away,” he wrote on Twitter.

“He possessed immense magnetism, skill and intelligence. In a distant shot or in a close-up, he controlled the frame. As a storyteller, he also helped change the narrative of this country.

Gulpilil’s family gave permission to use his name and image after his death in accordance with his wishes.