Dolph Lundgren on ‘Aquaman 2’, ‘Drago Spinoff – The Hollywood Reporter

Dolph Lundgren has been trying to take over the director’s chair since 2010, but his work at franchises like The Expendables, Creed and Aquaman He kept him busy as an actor. He finally found a window of time to lead Castle Falls in March 2020, and after half a day of filming, production was halted for seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to directing and producing, Lundgren directs the independent actor alongside famed martial artist Scott Adkins. The two stars of the action play desperate men who try to recover $ 3 million in cash from an abandoned hospital before its impending demolition.

Despite the hurdles he faced in resuming production seven months later, Lundgren remains optimistic that independent films like Castle Falls can survive the current pandemic.

“With our small budget, which I think was $ 1.5 million, we spent 10% on Covid testing, $ 150,000. So if you make a $ 100 million movie, that’s a huge cost, ”Lundgren said. Hollywood journalist. “But as the vaccine spreads and people take it, I think human ingenuity is going to deal with this disease the same way we’ve treated a lot of other things like smallpox, and I think it will be. less of a problem in the future Independent filmmaking is always about trying to get your money’s worth and being prepared as a director if you want to make a film on a low budget.

With the recent release of Sylvester’s “Sly” Stallone director’s cut Rocky IV [Rocky vs. Drago], Lundgren can’t wait to see more of the Ivan Drago performance he premiered in 1985.

“When I played the character I made a story about how he was raised by the state and they controlled him. He didn’t have much to say, ”Lundgren shares. “He wasn’t really a mean person; he was only a product of the system. It’s Frankenstein’s monster. It’s not Dr. Frankenstein; it was the Soviet Union. So I always played that, and part of that came up in ’85. Sly and I are friends, but now I guess he wanted to show the other side of the character. So I’m sure I’ll appreciate it.

When Lundgren reprized his most famous role for Stephen Caple Jr. Creed II, he was able to show Drago’s humanity even more compared to his son, Viktor (Florian Munteanu), but he remains disappointed that a fight between Rocky and Drago did not make the final cut. However, there might be a chance to catch up with this as MGM is apparently interested in continuing Drago’s story.

“I thought it was a good time. It was also a fan moment. It was a quick little fight, and I thought it was working, ”Lundgren said of the deleted fight. “But the director [Caple] and MGM felt he was a foreigner and added nothing. By the way, I think there is talk of doing a full Drago spinoff with MGM. So you can get more of it.

The Swedish actor is also looking forward to the 2022 holiday season as he recently wrapped up James Wan’s film. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“This whole image is only a class act. I think [Aquaman 2] is better. I think the script is stronger and more exciting, ”Lundgren admits. “The technology has evolved in four years, so I was very happy to be a part of it. James Wan will once again wow everyone with this great world he is creating. He’s involved in every little detail, even every little piece of every weapon, and I think it’s going to be awesome.

In a recent conversation with THR, Lundgren also evokes the historic building in which he filmed Castle Falls. Then he remembers his state of mind when he accidentally put Stallone in intensive care while filming Rocky IV.

So what made this the right time to get back into the director’s chair?

Well i had been involved in The Expendables franchise for a number of years, then came Creed II and Aquaman. So I was a little busy acting, but I always wanted to direct another movie. Then I had this little break, but I had no idea it was going to be as long as it would become because of Covid. So I just found this two-handed script, and I knew I wanted to put another name on it and play a part. I also found a script that I could shoot in a very short time. That way, I wouldn’t have too much pressure to take a photo with too much of a budget. I could do something very small and a little more intimate, and after tweaking the script a bit, it was perfect for that.

FALL OF THE CASTLE

Courtesy of Shout! Workshops

Since Castle Falls revolves around a building about to be demolished, have you spoken to a demolition crew just to get a feel for their procedure and how they prepare a building to explode?

Ah yes, for sure. We did it. Very early on, the production designer and I also started watching videos of buildings being brought down, as well as what kind of explosives they use and how many floors they put them on. So the film is more or less correct, I would say.

Covid has made filmmaking even more expensive due to security protocols. So what do you think the future of independent films like Castle Falls?

FALL OF THE CASTLE

Courtesy of Shout! Workshops

With a performer as talented as Scott Adkins, did you give him a lot of autonomy and freedom in the field of fight choreography?

Yes, I gave Scott a lot of freedom. He actually brought in the choreographer from Europe [Tim Man], and then I watched him lightly practicing fighting. The [camera] the operator was also very good; he is also a stuntman [Eric Linden] so that he can anticipate. Scott can do 30-second holds without being wrong, and Scott even cut some fights himself. So he’s very good at it, that’s for sure.

Had you worked with your daughter [Ida Lundgren] before this film?

In 2008 when she was 12 she was in another movie I made for Millennium called Control performance. But it was my first time playing with her as an adult, and it was a pleasure. I thought she was doing a good job.

Did it take a long time to find the perfect abandoned building that could accommodate whatever you wanted to do?

Finding the building was the most difficult task. In the original script, it was a building, but the writer was sitting at his home in Encino and writing. Once you show up in Birmingham, Alabama, you’re like, “Okay, I need a building that’s been gutted for sure where I can get a filming permit and that has. the geographic layout that suits the film. »So we ended up finding a hospital [Carraway Hospital] that was actually part of the situation for the Freedom Riders. There was a certain story during segregation, so I included part of it in the movie. The location was really good for the movie as we were in the same spot for 80 percent of the frame. So that made it easier once we found the building.

Everyone wants to know what you think of a certain director released recently. So did you watch Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago Again?

I have not seen it again. Sly showed me little clips, but I filmed the last two weeks, every day. Today is my first day off for several weeks. So I’ll watch it. I was just reading some of the reviews, and people seem to like it. Have you seen him?

I have! It adds a bit more humanity to Ivan Drago than what we saw in the original cut. Did you want to know more about the human side of Drago in 1985?

Well when I played the character I made a story about how he was raised by the state and they controlled him. He didn’t have much to say. He wasn’t really a bad person; he was only a product of the system. It’s Frankenstein’s monster. It’s not Dr. Frankenstein; it was the Soviet Union. So I always played that, and part of that came out in ’85. A little something came up because in the next picture I wasn’t playing a bad guy. So a part was there even at the time. Sly and I are friends, but now I guess he wanted to show the other side of the character. So I’m sure I’ll take advantage of it.

.

MGM / UA / Photofest

Sly has been talking a lot lately about your punch that put him in the ICU. While waiting for her recovery, were you as anxious as you might expect?

I didn’t know what had happened. We finished the fight in Vancouver, then I found out he was in the hospital. I didn’t really know it was my fault initially; I just thought he was overworked. He was leading, playing and fighting in the ring with a 10 years younger European heavyweight champion in karate i.e. me. He took some hard hits and so did I. But when I found out, I was obviously distraught. I was not feeling well. I just did what he told me to do and I didn’t mean to hurt him. I’m a pretty cool guy and have never been aggressive towards anyone. But I was happy when he got out of the hospital and everything continued. But it’s certainly a good PR story, that’s for sure.

Draco’s story was my favorite part of Creed II, and I would really like to see a longer version of this movie, especially for your fight in the hospital with Sly. Were you disappointed when this Rocky-Drago fight hit the cutting room floor?

I was. I thought it was a good time. It was also a fan moment. It was a quick little fight, and I thought it was working. But the director [Stephen Caple Jr.] and MGM felt he was a foreigner and added nothing. By the way, I think there is talk of doing a full Drago spinoff with MGM. So you can get more of it.

.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

As long as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, what is your experience with the first film?

This whole image is only a class act. Everyone from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers. I think this one is better. I think the script is stronger and it’s more exciting. The technology has evolved in four years, so I was very happy to be a part of it. James Wan will once again wow everyone with this great world he is creating. He’s involved in every little detail, even every little piece of every weapon, and I think it’s going to be awesome.

***

Castle Falls premieres on December 3 in theaters and on VOD / Digital.