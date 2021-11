Rising star behind the camera: Suravi Patnaik explains why it’s the best time to be a producer in Bollywood

|







Posted on 11/30/21, 2:02 PM Suravi Patnaik, a determined, resilient and groundbreaking filmmaker, entrepreneur and storyteller known for her viral lemon chicken reel and association with the 2018 star of Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible Fallout is poised to set a benchmark for foreign women who wishes to be a filmmaker. Born in Odisha, Suravi believes in pursuing dreams with all courage and perseverance. She is the founder and CEO of Sponsa, a global company providing services in technology, marketing and even filmmaking. To call a male-dominated field in Bollywood is a colossal understatement, especially when it comes to the numbers. The statistics show some rather worrying data on female directors in Bollywood and world cinema. With an almost equal ratio of men and women in India, it is shocking that female directors are less than 5% in Bollywood. Women like Suravi are taking the lead in bringing about the much needed change by beating all obstacles and following their dreams. Suravi, based in New Zealand, was an academically brilliant student who topped all classes. She started making money in her mid teens just by selling handmade jewelry in her high school. Her experience in Mission Impossible – Fallout inspired her to be a filmmaker but unknown to anyone, being a filmmaker is not easy, especially for a female force entering the traditional male stronghold of Bollywood cinema. Like (better worded here) Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and Ruchika Kapoor, Suravi is poised to expand the growing brigade of female producers. The gigantic growth of the web space over the past five years has made it a crucial medium in the entertainment industry. Suravi finds that OTT platforms are a gateway to many opportunities for filmmakers and actors. These platforms open up a variety of storytelling avenues for budding filmmakers. These platforms are also a great opportunity for female directors, as they are relatively easy to create content and bring out stories that don’t have a platform but need to be told. Suravi believes that OTT platforms balance the playing field between the sexes as more women find their voice and bring their stories to the screen through the web space. While OTT platforms eliminate many business restrictions such as censorship and format limit, they spoil consumers’ choice by providing them with a wide range of content, Patnaik explains. She believes digital media has been instrumental in easing trade restrictions on creative endeavors. Patnaik says these platforms allow filmmakers to experiment with their craft. Speaking of his plans, Patnaik is ready for a first Odia anthology film of the genre called Indradhanu. Apart from that, she is already in talks with a top artist for her next project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/entertainment/rising-star-behind-the-camera-suravi-patnaik-on-why-its-the-best-time-to-be-a-female-producer-in-bollywood/cid/1841195 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

