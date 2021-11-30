Entertainment
Safer Sixth Street push includes call to rezone parts of the entertainment district
Tuesday 30 November 2021 by Chad Swiatecki
City employees plan to make recommendations early next month for a pilot program to make the Sixth Street entertainment district safer by gradually changing the mix of business and culture.
A recent report revealed some details of the pilot, saying he would target the 200 and 500 blocks of East Sixth Street for sidewalk activations and street activities during traffic closures to change the character of the street, according to the city’s draft documents .
The area, which has long been a draw for late-night merchants, came under scrutiny this summer after a mass shooting that killed one and injured more than a dozen others. The Austin Police Department has taken steps to tackle violent crime while improving access and organization of emergency services to respond to incidents there.
As this program takes shape, business leaders are looking to rezone parts of the neighborhood, increase building heights, and provide a wider range of uses in the area, in addition to bars and restaurants that attract a lot of people. much of their activity after dark.
Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, told theAustin Monitorthat rezoning approvals must be included with improved sidewalks and lighting as well as public safety efforts to tackle crime in the area.
All of these pieces really help to improve the variety of uses on the street, but also allow new developments to occur which would bring a different level of activity on different days and times to bring more variety to the street, a he said, noting recent discussions with building and business owners in the area.
It is important to create the right zoning and the right variations to allow the creation of new products, to allow the construction of buildings higher on the street, which you can do on some of these blocks. This allows these private developments to also have sidewalks, lighting and other items to be improved at the same time and to provide parking within the buildings which allows greater access and creates more appeal to the community. area during the day.
Brian Block, the city’s director of entertainment services, told theTo watch that there is no timetable for the launch of the pilot program. He said early feedback from business owners showed significant interest in adding variety to the region to reduce reliance on alcohol sales as the main driver of income.
There definitely seems to be an overwhelming desire to see Sixth Street transition and in some ways become more of what it used to be in terms of more diversity of activities and a more vibrant neighborhood where everyone feels right in. safety and welcome, he said. The speakers believe that it is possible to go in this direction and move forward in this direction. No one thinks it’s going to happen overnight, but it didn’t become so overnight … with an articulated vision and elements of a plan sustained over time, people believe we can make it happen .
One october note briefed Council on progress on a July resolution calling for improving the safety of East Sixth Street and making it more hospitable for daytime use.
Block said gradual changes are expected in the character and make-up of the neighborhood once the city begins to make improvements to public works and encourage more outdoor activities on sidewalks in addition to addressing issues of security.
With private sector business and property owners and relevant associations, we can deliver programs that allow them to do things, but they will be the ones who will benefit and implement them. Diversification of uses will come from there. There have been many acquisitions of properties along Blocks 200, 500 and 600, and the type of use that will be made there will be determined by these private owners if they wish to bring new activities into the public space. .
August Harris, chairman of the Downtown commission, told theTo watchthat the city and the business community need to think about what exactly they want to see happen in the neighborhood that has long attracted visitors.
It’s something the community has grappled with for years, and it’s easier said than done. One of the draws of Austin has always been the entertainment district itself, and as you move on to different uses there, does it change that business and marketing dynamic as it doesn’t? would be more of an entertainment district and could become just another mixed use district. There are consequences to that, he said.
There have been some noble thoughts and attempts to change the character of Sixth Street, but it’s much more difficult and there are a myriad of additional impacts that aren’t well thought out. There is a nostalgic attitude towards something that has never been there.
Photo provided via a Creative Commons license.
