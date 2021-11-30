Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut files FIR case after receiving death threats







Kangana Ranaut.

Image Credit: Provided

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut filed a First Information Report (FIR) after allegedly receiving death threats. The threats apparently stem from the actress ‘candid comments on the farmers’ protests in Punjab. Ranaut took to Instagram to share a photo of the copy of FIR that was deposited in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana Ranaut.

Image Credit: PTI

Remembering the martyrs of the Bombay terrorist attack, I wrote that you should never forgive or forget the traitors, Ranaut wrote in Hindi, according to ANI. In this type of incident, the country’s internal traitors have a helping hand. The traitors never let a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India in greed for money and sometimes in greed for position and power and the traitors inside the country continued to aid anti-national forces in conspiratorial. I receive constant threats from disruptive forces on this same post. A brother of Bathinda [a city in Punjab] openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of this type of threat. She added, I have registered an FIR with the police against threats. I hope the government of Punjab will take action soon as well. The country is essential for me, I am acceptable even if I have to sacrifice myself for it, but I am not afraid and I will never be afraid, in the interest of the country I will continue to speak openly against the traitors. Earlier, Ranaut aroused the ire of many after commenting on the Sikh community and the farmer protests in India. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee, had filed an FIR against the actress and requested that her Padma Shri (India’s fourth highest civilian honor) be revoked. On Twitter, Sirsa said: Kangana Ranaut and his sick mentality do not represent the spirit of India. It spits venom against a particular part of society and spreads community hatred. However, in her last post, Ranaut claims that she never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion or group. In the past, Ranaut has been criticized for her comments against certain groups of people. So much so that she was permanently banned from Twitter.

