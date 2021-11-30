Marilyn Manson’s WeHo apartment raided in sexual assault case





WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives on Monday raided singer Marilyn Manson’s West Hollywood apartment as part of ongoing investigations into sexual assault and sexual violence.

Detectives serving a search warrant took media storage units, including hard drives, from the home of the 52-year-old singer. Manson, real name Brian Warner, was not at home at the time, TMZ reported. The warrant was served early Monday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed an ongoing domestic violence investigation in February after several former girlfriends accused him of physical and sexual abuse. According to CBS Los Angeles, at least 16 former partners have accused Manson of abuse with “Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco, an unnamed ex-girlfriend, and model Ashley Morgan Smithline suing the former rocker. “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegations of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner, also known as” Marilyn Manson, “who works in the music industry,” a confirmed the department to Patch at the time. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Mr. Warner was living in the city of West Hollywood.”

In Bianco’s April lawsuit against Manson, she alleged sexual assault and bodily harm in what she described as a series of violent encounters. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleged that Warner used “fraudulent offers of roles in films and music videos to convince Ms. Bianco to travel to Los Angeles, after which Mr. Warner then made threats with force. and committed violent sexual acts against Ms. Bianco. Bianco to which she did not consent. “

Former Warner manager Tony Ciulla is also accused with his management company of violating traffic laws. According to the lawsuit, Bianco, 38, was invited to Los Angeles from the UK by Warner with a promise to work, and after moving into the goth rocker’s apartment in West Hollywood in 2011, she did not. been allowed to eat, sleep or leave without their permission.

“Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011,” alleges the lawsuit. Warner’s attorney Howard E. King said the allegations were unfounded. “These claims are patently false,” King said in a statement provided to City News Service. “To be clear, this lawsuit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never happened. We will vigorously challenge these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail. “ In February, actress Evan Rachel Wood accused Warner of sexual and physical abuse during their relationship, which lasted from January 2007 to August 2010. His label, Loma Vista Recordings, dropped him following the accusation. by Wood. Warner denied Wood’s claims in a social media post. City News Service and Patch Staffer Paige Austin contributed to this report.

