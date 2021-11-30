Tanzanian Siblings Lips Sync With Bollywood Song Raataan Lambiyan, Kiara & Sidharth Love It





Viral video: Bollywood songs are not only popular in India, but also loved in many other countries. One of those recent Bollywood albums that has received praise and worldwide popularity is Shershaah. Crossing borders, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s moving song “Raataan Lambiyan” has now found big fans in Tanzania, Africa.

A video has gone viral on social media and features a Tanzanian brother-sister duo in lip sync with Raataan Lambiyan.Also read – Viral video: Faridabad Boy, 9, makes Paratha an expert. LOOK The video shows the sibling duo grooving to Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur’s song, while recreating the correct lip sync perfectly. Kili Paul, a video content creator from Tanzania, shared a video of himself and his sister Neema in lip sync with Raataan Lambiyan on Instagram. In the video, they are seen wearing a traditional Maasai as they dance to the tune of “Raataan Lambiyan”. We’re not done with that sound yet, read the caption of the video. Watch the video here: Siddharth Malhotra, the original actor the song was filmed on, was very impressed with the rendering and shared it on his Instagram Stories. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani also reposted the video on her Instagram Stories with a heart and hands up emoji. Their flawless lip sync has won over many Indian fans, who rain love on the sibling duo. “You guys are amazing,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Omg she is so graceful and beautiful !!!! I’m in love with her. “A third wrote,” She’s so comfortable with the camera now and love it. “ Paul, who has 107,000 Instagram followers, has also spun Instagram on other Bollywood hit songs. Here are some other comments: Shershaah tells the story of Param Vir Chakra Prize winner Captain Vikram Batra, who achieved martyrdom during the Kargil War in 1999.

