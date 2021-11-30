How OTT filmmakers like Suravi Patnaik are pushing the game away from Bollywood





Partner content Oi-Oneindia staff |

Posted: Tuesday November 30th, 2021 12:42 PM [IST]

Suravi Patnaik is a tech entrepreneur and film producer who began her film career as a member of the Hollywood film crew Mission Impossible: Fallout in 2018. She is also a co-founder of Sponsa Limited, a global company providing technological and film production services. . Over the course of her short career, Suravi has managed to carve out a niche for herself as a businesswoman and believes that the ‘Vocal for Local’ statement is no longer a code word in the startup world, but is on the way. to quickly become the voice of rising OTT platforms. The dying star system In 2018, a leading filmmaker complained that actors were delusional demanding irrational pay cuts even if their films didn’t open too much at the box office. Thanks to COVID, this excessive dependence on the “star system” and window openings are rapidly diminishing, resulting in more “producer-friendly” projects. This, in conjunction with the rise of streaming platforms that can offer regional offerings without waiting for Pan-Indian cinemas, has only strengthened the digital platform, Patnaik says.

In today’s fast-paced world, content is clearly king as viewers are fed up with the same old formula of a “bankable star” with six chiseled packs or songs of photoshopped objects. Beyond Bollywood With the peak audience of OTT platforms and growing regional content, it is believed to be the best time to be a foreigner in Bollywood. The popularity of regional cinemas can be seen due to the growth of mega-cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Pune as a melting pot of diverse cultures. People now migrate and live in these cities, and are able to identify with regional cinema even if they do not speak the language. As a result, regional cinema crosses language and media barriers and ignites liquidity, says Patnaik. Movie stars like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Ritesh Deshmukh are among the few stars to have boarded a first bus to produce regional languages ​​on OTT platforms and give new talent a chance. This paved the way for many talented artists to showcase their work in the industry. According to a recent survey by FICCI and EY, regional content consumption in OTT will continue to increase and is expected to exceed 50% by 2025 compared to its 30% share in 2019. This has only strengthened the viewers’ preference for content over grandiose. from Bollywood. Apart from his commendable job in filmmaking despite his status as an underdog, Suravi has dominated many other areas of his life. From consecutive success in school to receiving a prestigious award as a brilliant student, from obtaining his master’s degree with flying colors to becoming an entrepreneur, Suravi has proven his talents time and time again. She is an inspiration to all those young girls who want to succeed by pursuing their dreams. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed Article first published: Tuesday November 30th, 2021, 12:42 PM [IST]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oneindia.com/partner-content/how-ott-filmmakers-like-suravi-patnaik-are-driving-the-game-away-from-bollywood-3341823.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos