Ranveer Singhs 83 Trailer Review





The long-awaited Kabir Khans trailer 83 is finally here. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, the film largely follows Devs’ life as he leads India to their first World Cup victory at the FIFA World Cup. 1983 cricket world. Source: YouTube / Reliance Entertainment Tracing history Prior to India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, the Indian cricket team was not considered on a par with cricket giants like the West Indies and Australia. Moreover, the team had not reached the final match before the Devs side beat England in the semi-final, but also won the trophy. The trailer begins by showing how the Indian cricket team had no popularity and was seen as a bunch of rookies operating out of misplaced enthusiasm and confidence. Source: Instagram / ranveersingh Meet the team Ranveer Singh embodies the character of Kapil Devs, from Punjabi diction to his bowling and batting styles. The trailer also highlights how Dev played a huge role in keeping the team together and leading them with the right sportsmanship and spirit. Besides Singh, some of the other actors in the film are Pankaj Tripathi (PR Man Singh), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gaveskar), Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikkanth), Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath) and Nishant Dahiya (Roger Binny). While all of the characters are equally important, Saleem and Dahiyas will play crucial roles as Amarnath and Binny were instrumental in India’s victory at the World Cup. Source: Instagram / ranveersingh Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia Padukones Romi Bhatia appears to be an endearing character who supports and encourages her husband as he tries to make an impossible dream come true. In an interview with The time of India, Bhatia had spoken of this historic day. I still remember, Madan [Lal] was standing at the top of the stairs outside the locker room and he kind of waved us over to say turn over. When we asked why he said Bura haal hai, 17 for 5 Return. It’s my best memory (laughs). But we stayed because the hotel was very far away. We said it ab jo hai dekhi jayagee (Good to see whatever happens). Let’s just stay. We went to sit in a corner of the stands, she said. The film will be released in theaters on December 24. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: Reliance Entertainment

