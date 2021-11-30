Marilyn Manson’s Hollywood home raided by detectives over allegations of abuse





Marilyn Manson’s Hollywood home was reportedly raided by authorities following allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women. TMZ reported that detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit raided Manson’s West Hollywood home yesterday (November 29) after a search warrant was served. Manson, real name Brian Warner, was apparently not home at the time. TMZ says media storage units, including hard drives, were seized. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Eva Jimenez saidAssociated press that a search warrant was served at Manson’s home, but gave no further details. NME has contacted Warner’s attorney Howard E. King for comment. The search comes after a series of allegations of physical and sexual abuse brought against Manson by several women. The musician is currently facing a total of four sexual assault lawsuits after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood publicly made allegations against him in February. Shortly after, it was reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was set to launch an investigation into the allegations. In April,Game Of ThronesActor Esme Bianco sued Manson for sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking months after he went public with his allegations. The most recent lawsuit was filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is suing Manson on charges of sexual assault, sexual violence and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges. Manson has denied all of the allegations, saying his accusers cynically and dishonestly seek to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement by launching a coordinated attack on him. In documents filed in July, he tagged the female co-conspirators who desperately attempt to confuse Mansons’ character with fabricated accounts of abuse. Some women who brought allegations to Manson recently spoke of a soundproof “bad girl’s room” that Manson had inside his house, where he allegedly banished his various girlfriends as a method of “torture”. It is not clear whether this house is the same property that was searched. Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters, who is suing him for sexual assault and other charges, said Manson always had a tone of jest and bragging about when he spoke to people in the room. Another former aide never saw any women confined to the room, but claimed it was common knowledge that this was what everyone had called him. Earlier this month, Manson’s attorney said the musician was open to settlement discussions with an anonymous accuser, an ex-girlfriend who claims to have raped him in 2011. For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visitRape Crisis Charity Site. In the United States, visitRAIN.

