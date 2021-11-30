Entertainment
Next-gen Bollywood stars to hit showbiz
As films have started hitting theaters after COVID-19 restrictions eased, several newcomers are waiting for their films to hit the big screen. Not only are a good number of films slated for release, but also a multitude of actors are preparing to make their Bollywood debuts.
From Manushi Chillar to Shanaya Kapoor, many promising stars are awaiting their first big release in 2021-2022. All those aspiring stars who were waiting backstage to make their big screen debuts last year will finally have the chance to show off their acting skills soon. Check out some of the shortlisted names of the budding stars.
Manushi chillar
Manushi, who won the Miss World pageant in 2019, will soon be making her acting debut. Chhillar, 23, will play opposite Akshay Kumarin Chandraprakash Dwivedis magnum opusPrithvirajTrying out the role of Princess Sanyogita, Prithvirajs adores the interest.
Ahan shetty
Actor Suniel Shetty, son of Ahan Shetty, is set to star in Tadap. The film, which is set to hit theaters on December 3, 2021, is the remake of the Telugu movieRX100(2018). Described as an incredible love story, Milan director Luthria also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.
Sharvari wagh
Sharvari Wagh, who was first seen in the Kabir Khans web series The forgotten army Aazadi Ke Liye, recently made his Bollywood film debut Bunty Aur Babli 2. In the film, she was paired alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi where she played the role of the crook Babli. The latest version is the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster of the same name.
Rashmika mandanna
Rashmika, who has mainly worked in Telugu and Kannada films, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Majnu Mission. His first film is a spy thriller Majnu Mission opposite Sidharth Malhotra and the second is Vikas Bahls Deadly alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
Namashi Chakraborty
One of the big names making the buzz among the public is Namashi Chakraborty! The new kid on the block would make his big bang debut with Rajkumar Santoshi ‘Bad Boys Soon. Expected to be a commercial film in its own right, it also marks the return of filmmakers to directing after seven years.
Shanaya Kapoor
Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanyaya has started shooting her untitled debut film. Sanjay previously shared a post on Instagram to congratulate her and wish her good luck on this special day. “#newbeginnings, so proud of you working hard, #focus, this is just the beginning, the sky is the limit, #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you (sic),” he wrote at the time.
IMAGE: Instagram / ManushiChillar / SharvariWagh / NamashiChakraborty
