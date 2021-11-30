Bollywood: Tadap ‘is not your typical love story, say Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria – News

Bollywood debutant Ahan Shetty and costar Tara Sutaria on their new age romance this weekend in the United Arab Emirates

Posted: Tue, Nov 30, 2021, 11:41 AM Last update: Tue, Nov 30, 2021, 12:18 PM

For two young people playing in a dark and intense romance like the next one Tadap, newbie Ahan Shetty and his co-star Tara Sutaria thankfully have no bloody heartbreak or love story to tie to their on-screen characters.

Which is, of course, very good considering the fact that the son of veteran actor Suniel Shettys would be dating his childhood girlfriend Tania Shroff and Tara was seen with Kapoor’s descendant, Aadar Jain (Ranbir Kapoors aunt Reema Jains Jr.).

We’ve all been through heartbreak, admits Tara, a newcomer to the industry, as she debuted in 2019 with the cotton candy campus romance Student of year 2 and followed it with a violent drama, Bay, the same year.

We’ve all been through some pain when it comes to love, no matter how old you are, we’ve all experienced it on one level or another, she adds. But I don’t think I suffered so much; to be honest i’m just one of those lucky ones (bangs on the head) nothing close to what’s going on in Tadap, Thank God!”

Ahan echoes the feelings of his co-stars by saying he’s never experienced anything so intense and hopes nothing like this will ever happen in real life. I was heartbroken, it’s part of life, everyone’s been there, he adds.

Tadap, a remake of the movie Telugu RX100, a bold take on modern romance, presents Ahan and Tara as doomed lovers, Ishana and Ramisa who seem to be on the road to self-destruction.

The film, a launching pad for young Shetty, the son of action hero Suniel Shetty, experienced its own share of turmoil, especially since it took more than two and a half years for the final product arrives on the big screen. Its release is scheduled for December 2.

In previous interviews Ahan (including sister Athiya Shetty who has made her presence felt in films like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Mubarakan) explained how, after being hired by Sajid Nadiadwala, he had to wait to embark on a suitable project that showcases his strength. The two actors are measured and posed as we catch up on Zoom to discuss the film. While they are thrilled that their long journey is about to come to an end, they are also eager to show the world what we have done.

Although this is a remake, Ahan says he was drawn to Tadap, because it’s not your typical love story.

I was very intrigued by the character. It’s almost like I’m playing a double role, two completely contrasting personalities, and obviously I had the support of Sajid monsieur and a director like Milind monsieur, how can you say no to that!

For Tara whose two previous films SOTY2 and Bay showed his casual and intense side, the role of Ramisa seems to have been obvious.

I love, I love stories that have tragedy and pain in them. I would choose to watch a movie that contained this even if I was not a part of it.

What really attracted me Tadap was the unusual love story. It’s not the mundane love story you’ve seen so many times. Ahans’ character and mine have so many interesting nuances that have rarely been addressed in our cinema. It’s very exciting as a young and new actor to be able to do something like this.

It’s been two and a half years of very delicate weather circumstances, very intense and stimulating scenes – what’s very special is that we started off with a bang with the climax and the pre-climax, she adds.

Ahan on life lessons from dad Suniel Shetty

My dad told me, when I decided to be an actor, it doesn’t matter if you’re not known as a good actor, just be known as a good human being, and it’s like that’s how he lived his life and that’s how I try to live my life. He saw success and he saw failure. I both saw it, we didn’t really talk about it but I watched it. When you are successful there are a lot of people around you, so many people coming home, so many sympathizers, and you have one or two of these bad movies and suddenly (snaps your fingers) all these people disappear. So what I have learned is that it is very important to have good people around you; that support system, and I have a really good support system around me, whether it’s my family, my friends, my immediate team working with me every day, they’re all great people. How can I not be happy or how not to go out everyday and do my best!

My family and friends keep me sane: Tara

It’s all about perspective – if you let things bother you and see it as a competition rather than just any other job. Really, I don’t think it’s such a unique job that you have to constantly view it as a competition. It’s a very archaic way of looking at it. I prefer and chose not to see it that way. I’m really lucky to have a twin sister and my parents and I have so many close friends from my childhood who like Ahan said are my support system, they keep me down to earth and they keep me normal and they keep me sane, they keep me happy and I think that’s all we can ask for. Especially after coming out of an era like Covid, I think it’s really put into perspective for so many people my age what really matters. If you have this, you will be sorted out whatever you do.

Ahan eagerly awaits the audience’s reaction to Tadap

This movie has so much going on in it – there is action, there is romance, it will be a roller coaster of emotions for those who watch. I really want them to leave the theater with some kind of feeling for Ishana and Ramisa. Some people will walk out of the theater thinking Ishana is a hero, others will leave thinking he’s a villain. It’s the same with Ramisa, some people will think, oh my god what a girl and some people will come out thinking, WHAT GIRL! Each character is going to have a division and that’s what we’re looking for and if we get there, Tara and I will be happy we did a good job.

What sets Ahan apart, according to Tara

“Even though this is his first movie, Ahan is his own person. It’s very easy in this industry to get swayed by the desire to project yourself as someone you’re probably not. It’s a big one. commercial movie, this is a mass movie, he could have been a very different version of himself but he chose to stay true to himself and that’s something I really respect. far into whatever he wants to be in his career and his life, it’s something that stays with me about Ahan.

Tadap hits theaters in UAE on December 2