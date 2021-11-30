Dream role / Elise Spears, Kynzie Riegel as Clara in The Nutcracker

Clara is a dream Nutcracker role for many young ballet dancers.

For most, including Elise Spears, that dream did not come true.

The year it was my turn, everyone wanted to be Clara. I was a little disappointed, recalls Elise, a dancer with the River Raisin Center for the Arts and the River Raisin Ballet Company for 11 years.

But this fall, Elise got an unexpected second chance. At 18, she was chosen to play Clara, a role typically performed by young people between the ages of 11 and 13.

My mom saw it first and woke me up. She said: You are Clara. I was in shock, said Elise, daughter of Monroe’s Okie and Dawn Spears.

After years of casting young Claras, Gail Choate-Pettit, director of the River Raisin Ballet Company, felt it was time to turn things around. She chose two advanced dancers to share the role in this weekend’s production The Nutcracker Ballet at the RRCA. Kynzie Riegel, the other Clara, is 15 years old.

Every year we like to change our Nutcracker to keep it fresh. Last year, because of COVID, we had an abbreviated version of our Nutcracker, so we wanted to make changes to full production that would surprise our audience, Choate-Pettit said.

It was also an opportunity to expand the role and add more difficult choreography.

Clara is also a kind of second chance for Kynzie. She starred when she was 11 and again at 12.

I never imagined that was happening. I was definitely upset, said Kynzie, daughter of Jason and Erika Riegel from Monroe. I am so excited about this and to have another opportunity. Looking back, I wish I could have done (some things) differently. It’s a great opportunity to add maturity to the role and become the character, instead of thinking about playing the character. I definitely improved my technique. My 11 year old self was not the best.

Kynzie and Elise both fell in love with ballet from a young age and have since spent most of their evenings at the dance studio. They chose dance over other activities and spent summers in intensive ballet lessons. They have worn countless pairs of expensive pointe shoes and, in Elises’s case, suffered dance-related injuries.

But, they still love ballet.

Kynzie discovered art at the age of 3 while a student at Viva Dance Co.

Ever since I entered the studio I had this connection and fell in love right away. My mother said: Let’s let our daughter do ballet, thinking of little pink leotards and tutus. But, it became something I loved deeply, said Kynzie, a sophomore at Ida High School.

Kynziebriefly danced in competition at Viva, but soon discovered her true vocation: contemporary and, above all, ballet.

When I first did ballet at Viva, I remember how I felt, so happy, so joyful. It was a feeling I wanted to hold onto. We looked for a company that focused on ballet performance, Kynzie said. My mother found RRCA. My school came to see The Nutcracker. My mom leaned over and said, that wouldn’t be so cool.

As soon as she could, Kynzie auditioned for The Nutcracker.

I remember hearing everyone talk about it and how bad it was. I loved it right away, Kynzie said.

Over the years, her larger roles in The Nutcracker have included The White Mouse, Peppermint, and Candy Cane.

Kynzie, like Elise, also performs in the RRBC’s annual Spring Ballet. Last year she was a Scottish Doll in Coppelia, a role that was difficult to dance to, but one that got her thinking about the future.

It was a really difficult role. I stood on stage super still, then I went straight into the jumps. It was crazy, but so much fun, Kynzie said. I personalized the part a bit. I added in small artistic touches, like an arabesque trick. I added a combo of waltzes and turns that turned into an arabesque. It made me think more of the choreography. I really enjoyed it.

Kynzie is also considering careers as a dance teacher, writer or ministry job. Shes an active member of the Forced Church youth group.

I will see what kind of opportunities open up. Dancing will always have a special place in my heart, said Kynzie, who credits dancing for building her confidence.

Dancing helped me gain self-confidence. I am an emotionally reserved person. When I was younger I was often in my shell, she says. Now I am not really afraid of new opportunities. Dance is a creative outlet, a way of expressing my emotions. If it’s been a tough day at school, I danced later that day and I get to be with my family of dancers. It’s a great thing to be in this environment. They are like my sisters.

Elise, a fifth-year student at Monroe County Middle College, chose dance around the age of 6.

The studio was an obvious choice.

My mom danced for Miss Gail when she was younger, Elise said.

His mother then worked as a dance teacher at the Clawson School of Baton & Dance and in Grosse-Île.

In fact, she knows what I’m talking about when I come home and complain. She’s very supportive, Elise said.

Elise was in the Peter Pan spring ballet before auditioning for The Nutcracker for the first time in fifth grade.

Her big roles in Nutracker have been Candy Canes, Spanish, Soldier Doll and Petal.

Hear music for the first time every year. It gives me flashbacks to all the years gone by. It’s such a cool tradition, Elise said.

Other memorable roles include a Native American girl and the crocodile in Peter Pan. She still remembers the big head of her crocodile costume.

It was really fun. You didn’t have to worry about the dance being tough, with a big head, Elise said.

Her favorite role has never been on stage.

I was Aladdin’s bird. We couldn’t do it (due to COVID). It was very difficult, said Elise, who said every part brings challenges.

It’s always difficult to learn the music and the timing. It’s always a challenge, she says.

But dancing prepared her for difficult things, both on stage and in life.

Dancing made me mentally strong. I gave up easily. (Now I’m like) You can do hard things, your body can do more than you think you can, said Elise. I am able to meet more challenges. When something gets tough, I keep going and don’t give up.

She proved it during the pandemic and a year of virtual school.

It was really hard to be online and be alone. (But I thought) you can get away with it, said Elise.

Like Kynzie, Elise also enjoys the creativity and companionship of dance.

I just like having a creative outlet and dancing with the people I love. And being supported by my family of dancers is such an amazing thing. It’s fun, said Elise, who is also a part of the airport robotics team, the National Honor Society, and Middle College student activities and homecoming committees.

This is his last year at the RRCA.

She’s at home here, said Elise. I will miss people the most. We have the impression of being with family. We see each other every day.

While her major and her school are currently undecided, Elise is certain of one thing.

Depending on the schools I go to, I’ll try to keep dancing if that’s an option, even if I only take a class once a week, she said.