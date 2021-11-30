Grandscape Wheel in The Colony, a fun vacation for Northern Texans











Pinterest Six Flags Over Texas is celebrating its 36th annual park vacation until January 2, 2022. With over two million twinkling lights, six new shows and a new Holly Jolly Holiday Parade, Six Flags offers the perfect way to enjoy their vacation tradition. Vacationing in the park is a must in North Texas, said Ron McKenzie, president of SFOT Park. The exciting new in-store offers for this year’s event will bring even more holiday magic to our guests, making them want to visit again and again with their family and friends. The Holly Jolly Holiday Parade is a spectacle of lights, festive figures and seven giant floats passing through the park, with Santa Claus forgoing the final float. Merry Marketplace is home to Santas Outpost where customers can stop for a personal visit. Kids can write letters to Santa before the big day and spend time writing a special letter to the military and first responders. Live entertainment Christmas at the Southern Palace: Experience the magic of Christmas in this cheerful display case featuring classic holiday songs, a 7-piece live band, and larger-than-life dance toys; Christmas Splendor and Tree Lighting Ceremony: Every evening at 6 p.m., a giant 70-foot Christmas tree is lit up with millions of pixels that transform into a 360-degree display of Christmas magic. The Jingle Belles: Celebrate the holiday season with this all-female cast who sings and dances to holiday tunes; Christmas Crooners: These three reindeer are ready for their big performance which involves a bit of holiday magic; Happy Carolers: stop by the market stage and listen to the singers singing holiday classics; and Holiday Lights Spectacular: Smith Street is lit with twinkling lights that dance to music in a dazzling spectacle of light and color. Delicious holiday treats all over the park include Campfire Holiday S’mores, the famous Six Flags hot chocolate, hot bread bowl soups at Cozy Caf, and fresh cookies at Peppermint Parlor. Six Flags Over Texas is home to over 100 rides, shows and attractions. There is a one-stop-shop for the holidays with hundreds of stocking stuffers. Special Olympics is the beneficiary of our Holiday Friend plush toy campaign this year. For more information, visit sixflagsovertexas.com. Grandscape wheel in the colony Take the family for an unforgettable ride on the Grandscape Wheel in The Colony. This unique North Texas attraction, designed by Dutch Wheels, features 42 air-conditioned gondolas. Guests can enjoy the skyline and great views of The Colony and Frisco as they soar 200 feet above Grandscape. The gondolas can accommodate eight people to comfortably relax while soft music plays inside. It’s perfect for a fun excursion for family and friends. Couples celebrating a special occasion or a romantic evening can choose to ride in style inside the VIP gondola. This glass-floor gondola features Ferrari-style leather seating for four. Grandscape is an oasis in the middle of North Texas. It includes NFM and Scheels, as well as world-class chef-led restaurants, lush landscaping, family experiences, entertainment and events. There are plenty of dining and entertainment options at Grandscape in an outdoor setting for all ages. For pricing or more information, visit grandscape.com.

