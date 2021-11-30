Kangana Ranaut dismisses FIR after receiving threats, asks not to spread hatred against political ambitions to win elections | Bollywood





Actor Kangana Ranaut wrote a Hindi note with a photo of her at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She shared that she filed an FIR against people who threatened her because of her recent comments about the Khalistani terrorists. She added that if anything happened to her, those who engage in politics of hate and rhetoric would be solely responsible. Kangana registered an FIR against those who threatened her and called on Acting Congress President Sonia Gandhi to order the government of Punjab to take action in this regard. + The photo showed Kangana wearing a blue salwar suit with a dupatta covering her head as she prayed with her sister Rangoli Chandel and their mother Asha Ranaut at the Golden Temple. Speaking of his controversial comments, Kangana wrote in Hindi, Remembering the Martyrs of the Mumbai Terrorist Attack, I wrote that you should never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the country’s internal traitors have a helping hand. The traitors never let a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India for money and sometimes for position and power. The traitors inside the country continued to aid the anti-national forces by conspiring, which led to such incidents. Kangana said she was threatened because of her comments. I receive constant threats from disruptive forces on this same post. A brother from Bathinda openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of these kinds of threats. I speak against those who conspire against the country and the terrorist forces and I will always speak. Whether it was Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad who dreamed of making Khalistan by cutting off the holy land from the gurus in the Punjab in the 1980s, she declared. Defending his comments, Kangana added, democracy is our country’s greatest strength. Any party can form the government but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and the expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion or group. Kangana has called on Acting Congress President Sonia Gandhi to ask the Punjab Congressional government to look into the threats made against her. She wrote: You are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought fiercely against this terrorism until the last moment. Please ask your Chief Minister of Punjab to take immediate action against the threats of these terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Says ‘Goodbye Chacha Jack’ After Jack Dorsey Leaves Twitter CEO I am not afraid and I will never be afraid, in the interest of the country I will continue to speak openly against the traitors, she added. Kangana hinted that the threats are in light of the upcoming Punjab elections and said: It is a humble request for them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win the election.

