New trends: these Bollywood celebrities live in expensive homes, know the price





Mayanagari is also called the city of dreams, because all these stars live in this city, which everyone is desperate to meet. It’s not easy for everyone to build a house in Mumbai, but these things don’t apply to movie stars who earn thousands of crore from movies. Today we are going to tell you about the Bollywood Stars House Award knowing that you will be amazed. Chahrukh Khan Shahrukh Khan, King Khan of Bollywood, is not only the king of the world, but he lives like a king in real life. According to media reports, Shahrukh Khan bought a bungalow worth around 15 crore for his wife Gauri Khan about 20 years ago, but now the price of this bungalow has risen to 200 crore according to media reports. Let us tell you, the name of Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow is Mannat which is nothing less than a luxurious bungalow. Amitabh Bachchan Megastar Amitabh Bachchan owns two luxury bungalows in Mumbai, one of which is called Jalsa. According to media reports, the price of this bungalow by Amitabh Bachchan is around 122 crores. Amitabh Bachchan lives in this bungalow with his family. The interesting thing is that he didn’t buy this bungalow himself, but it was given to him by famous director Ramesh Sippy after the success of his film Sate Pe Satta. Shilpa shetty Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular actresses of her time. Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009. The luxurious bungalow in which Shilpa Shetty lives is located in Juhu. According to media reports, the price of a luxurious house named Kinara is 93 crores. Shilpa Shetty’s house is located in the sea grocery store. Line The luxurious home of evergreen Bollywood actress Rekha is as beautiful as hers. Rekha’s bungalow, surrounded by bamboo all around, is very beautiful. According to media reports, the cost of Rekha’s house is Rs 102 crores. Akshay Kumar The home of Bollywood player Akshay Kumar is nothing less than a luxurious palace. The most interesting thing is that the house where Akshay Kumar used to watch the shooting once. Today he owns the same house. According to media reports, the cost of Akshay Kumar’s house is Rs 87 crore.

