Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam buys Kia Carnival





Famous Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has taken delivery of a brand new Kia Carnival. The new minivan was delivered by Shreenath Kia Mumbai and the photos were shared by them on Facebook. Photos of Sonu Nigam have been clicked as he takes delivery of the Kia Carnival. Kia Carnival has become very popular among the celebrities. Shankar Mahadevan, Ajay Jadeja, Upendra and many other celebrities bought the minivan. Indeed, it is luxurious and very affordable compared to other people carriers on sale in India. There’s the Toyota Innova Crysta but it doesn’t feel as high-end as the Carnival. The other minivans in India are the Toyota Vellfire which costs Rs. 90 lakhs ex-showroom and Mercedes-Benz V-Class starts at Rs. 71 lakhs ex-showroom. In comparison, the carnival starts at Rs. 24.95 lakhs ex-showroom and goes up to Rs. 33.99 lakhs ex-showroom. So it makes sense that so many people are opting for the Kia minivan. The Carnival is currently the most expensive vehicle that Kia sells in the Indian market. Kia has already launched a new generation of Carnival in the international market and we expect it to be launched in India next year. Kia offers Carnival in four variations. There are Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine +. Also Read: Reddy Customs Launches Super Luxurious Salon Kit For Kia Carnival, Toyota Alphard And More (Video) Kia updated the carnival Kia recently updated the Carnival. It now runs on new 18-inch alloy wheels offered as standard on all variants. There is also the new Kia logo that we have already seen on the Seltos and Sonets. Premium leatherette seats are now offered with the Prestige, Limousine and Limousine + variants. Kia has added some features to the Limousine variant. It now comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with maps that can be updated via Over The Update. There is also Kia’s UVO connected car technology. Kia also offers leather upholstery if the customer opts for a VIP seating configuration. Kia also added a rear seat entertainment system and an air purifier. The Limousine + variant has also been added to the range with the update. It comes with even more features such as an electronic parking brake, tire pressure monitoring system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, Harmon Kardon audio system, power adjustment to 10 ways for the driver’s seat, two entertainment systems for the rear occupants, wood trim and ventilation for the driver’s seat. Characteristics Other features of the Carnival include three-zone climate control, multi-information display, dual-panel sunroof, smart power tailgate, up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, wireless charger, one-touch power sliding doors, spotlights with LED daytime running lights, rear sun visor, cruise control, push button to start / stop the engine, smart key and much more. Motor and gearbox Kia hasn’t updated the Carnival’s engine or gearbox since launch. It comes with a 2.2 liter diesel engine capable of producing 200 hp of maximum power and 440 Nm of maximum torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. Also Read: Beautifully Modified 6-Seater Maruti XL6 Into A 7-Seater MPV (Video)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-singer-sonu-nigam-buys-a-kia-carnival/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos