Entertainment
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns, board puts CTO Parag Agrawal on top
The Top 3 TechCrunch
Jack disconnects: From the role of CEO of Twitter, ie. This morning, two-time CEO Jack Dorsey announced he would bounce off his perch atop Twitter, handing over the reins of chief executive to the company’s CTO. TechCrunchs take is that Parag Agrawal’s rise to number one bodes well for the company’s larger crypto efforts.
Clearview AI irritates UK: While we may disagree with the UK on what to call a car’s trunk or hood, we can agree with the island nation that Clearview AI is not our favorite company. The facial recognition shop has received an interim notice advising it to stop further processing of UK citizens’ data and to delete all data it already holds. He is also about to receive a fine.
Is the growth of e-commerce slowing? New data from the fake U.S. shopping spree Black Friday showed lower digital spend than in 2020. TechCrunch added to this data point as it explored a series of disappointing recent e-commerce company earnings to wonder if the online market for the sale of products is growing. slow.
Startups / VC
Positive social networking? What if your social network was a series of personal development challenges that you could take on and then share the results with your friends? This is what the startup Alms is preparing. It’s something akin to anti-Twitter, we think.
Yassir wants to build the great Maghrebian app: With a $ 30 million Series A, the Yassirs service that provides services like ridesharing and delivery is creating a huge market for its region. Super App for Geo Region X is a fun model to adopt because it is good as the TAM is huge, but tough in this point fix, the competition might be hard to beat.
Today in large opening paragraphs: Our own Rebecca Bellan has a brilliant way of explaining what Foundry Lab, which just raised an $ 8 million round and came out of stealth earlier today, is building. So, instead of paraphrasing, here is the entire paragraph:
Remember the easy-to-cook ovens? You mix colored powder and water until a paste or dough forms, put it in a mold, put it in the oven and before you know it thing! A disgusting treat. Foundry Lab, a New Zealand-based startup with backing from Rocket Labs Peter Beck, figured out how to do something similar, except instead of chemicals and an oven, its metals, and a microwave. .
YallaMarket hopes rapid trade will be a global wave: Of course, there are 2,349 companies competing for fast delivery of goods to the UK, but YallaMarket is betting the model will expand into the Middle East as well. She’s only raised a few million so far, but it’s a business to watch.
If the cloud is good, is the clouds better? One of our two business gurus, Ron Miller, posted an article on Upbound today. The bottom line is that the company has built a tool that helps businesses manage their multi-cloud setup. Why multi-cloud? Per Ron, because today’s businesses don’t want to be locked into a single supplier. Logic. Upbound has just raised $ 60 million.
Think Machine raises $ 200 million: B2B cloud banking company Thought Machine is now a unicorn. Uncork the sparkling apple juice. We could learn more about the valuation threshold reached by the startup, but it was not the only one:
Today in Tigre: Two laps today! First of all, Indian credit card startup Slice is now a unicorn. And, proof that no startup name can be too stupid to succeed hello Google and TechCrunch Mr Yum raised $ 65 million for his mobile ordering service.
I have to stop, but there were even more announcements today, including tours of FJDynamics and Highway.
Product-induced growth and signal substitution syndrome: bringing it all together
Image credits: Half darkness (Opens in a new window) / Getty Images
Collecting data to optimize B2B marketing is notoriously difficult.
“Practitioners tend to view each new source of information about their potential buyers, each type of signal as a substitute for the last one that didn’t work,” said Kerry Cunningham, senior manager of the 6sense account engagement platform. .
Adopting a product-driven growth mindset allows organizations to view users as signals, “just like form-filling leads, anonymized website traffic, your booth visitors and the rest,” Cunningham explains.
Big Tech Inc.
A Facebook whistleblower to discuss Section 230 with Congress: The leaker of a large number of internal Facebook documents will testify before Congress about US laws relating to content moderation and hosting of online speeches. We are sure Congress will ask substantive questions this time.
AWS wants to help robots: The major cloud computing platforms are more than storage and compute services. AWS has a new project called RoboRunner that wants to help robot fleets work smarter together, for example. Also keep in mind that AWS and Azure offer a ground station as a service for satellite companies.
Today in big business: A large bucket of hungry capital (Francisco Partners) sells a piece of its table (Quest Software) to another pile of money (Clearlake Capital). The deal is worth $ 5.4 billion, far more than what Francisco paid for the former security provider in 2012.
