Famous Bollywood Movie Rides That Always Amaze Car Enthusiasts

Cars have played a huge role in Bollywood movies over the years. Many iconic models have been featured in movies over the past few years. Here is the same thing more closely: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara– 1949 Buick Super Cabriolet. This model would have been used during WWII and is a rare model, adding to its charm. The convertible was used dramatically in this hit road movie, especially in the song Khwabon Ke Parindey.

Simple Haathi Saathi– Chevrolet Impala Cabriolet – This iconic 1971 Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja film had a Chevrolet Impala Cabriolet driven by the actress. There is a lovely song where the car is pushed forward by the elephants. It was a Chevrolet equipped with a three-speed manual transmission developing 189 horsepower.

Dil Chahta Hai– Mercedes Benz 300 SL Cabriolet – Farhan Akhtar directed this cult film in 2001, with Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan. The road trip to Goa was done by them in this fabulous Mercedes Benz SL 300 Cabriolet. The design itself is attractive, with its huge logo, rectangular headlights, and windswept look. The car was featured extensively throughout the film and thus caught the attention of many enthusiasts.

Taarzan the wonderful car– DC Design Taarzan – This 2004 film gave Bollywood one of its most unique cars of all time! DC Designs made this bespoke vehicle named Taarzan in the movie which reportedly cost over a few crores at the time! This futuristic vehicle came out of a Toyota MR2 and actually offered 135-250 horsepower, running on a hybrid setup. The color purple was another big draw.

