Indigenous Australian actor dies at 68 Legacy.com





David Gulpilil was a Native Australian actor known for roles in films such as Walkabout and Crocodile Dundee. acting career Gulpilil grew up in a traditional indigenous community in the Australian Northern Territory; his exact date of birth is not known, but missionaries gave him the approximate date of birth of July 1, 1953. David was given his name at school; his full name was David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu. Gulpilil became a skilled tribal dancer who was noticed by director Nicolas Roeg as he prepared to shoot his acclaimed 1971 film Walkabout. Gulpilil was chosen as the main Indigenous character in the film who introduced his culture to international viewers. . He embraced the theater, appearing in other Australian films of the 1970s including Mad Dog Morgan and The Last Wave. Gulpilil went on to play roles in blockbuster films, including 1986 Crocodile Dundee and its 1988 sequel. He had leading roles in The Tracker, Rabbit-Proof Fence, and Australia. His main role in the Australian film Charlies Country in 2014 won him the award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival. In addition to his acting career, Gulpilil continued to dance with great fame as well as play didgeridoo, and he wrote two children’s story books based on his culture.

Tribute to David Gulpilil 1/3 Our family mourns the passing of David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu AM. A film legend, a cultural icon, a painter and a dancer – walked in two worlds but has always remained loyal to his people and his homelands. pic.twitter.com/DPOLHaGLRv – Ngarra Murray (@ngarra_murray) November 29, 2021 David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu AM has gone to his ancestral homeland. Actor, dancer, artist of the Yolngu, Arnhem Land, he has greatly shaped Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen for five decades. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/r9vEVCP7LT – Letterboxd (@letterboxd) November 29, 2021 With his imposing on-screen humanity and talent, David Gulpilil confronted us with our shameful treatment of First Nations people and challenged us to learn from them and not look away. He taught me so much about how we were in the land of the world’s oldest living culture and I’m so grateful. pic.twitter.com/3Wjqy5YE5I – Kon Karapanagiotidis (onKon__K) November 29, 2021 Goodbye David Gulpilil. Actor, dancer, singer and painter. Her landmark role in Walkabout (1971) was the first time many Aus and around the world saw an Indigenous character portrayed onscreen. Valley. pic.twitter.com/DbI20tEX9S – James Bolster (@JamesBolster) November 29, 2021 This is terrible news. David Gulpilil Valley. A giant of the cinema. A unique talent in a century. An incredible actor, painter, singer and dancer. One of the greatest our nation has ever seen His extraordinary talent forced us to face the history of our nations of genocide and racism – Kon Karapanagiotidis (onKon__K) November 29, 2021 David Gulpilil was an incredible talent who brought the life, language and culture of Australian Aborigines to cinemas around the world. If you haven’t seen WALKABOUT, THE TRACKER, or CHARLIE’S COUNTRY, remedy it immediately. pic.twitter.com/S3NAbpuBUt – Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) November 29, 2021 RIP David Gulpilil

I grew up loving the 1976 movie Storm Boy and also Walkabout 1971… also in Crocodile Dundee 1986 as well as many other wonderful movies and performances. pic.twitter.com/Nz4jTVqO77 – Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) November 29, 2021 RIP David Gulpilil

RIP David Gulpilil

An absolute legend both culturally and on screen. Her performance in WALKABOUT is among the most fascinating and heartbreaking in all of cinema. pic.twitter.com/jIIEdHJSA2 – Elric (@Elrickane) November 29, 2021

