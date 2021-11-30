The sword of the arrest warrant hanging on Bollywood actress Amisha Patel! The court will appear on December 4

Bombay | Bollywood actress Amisha Patel is getting into trouble. A court in Bhopal issued a warrant against them and ordered four of them to appear in court. In fact, Ameesha Patel is in trouble with the UTF Telefilms Private Limited Company bad checks business. For which a bail warrant was issued against him. Note that this is not the first case of check rejection against Amisha Patel, a case has been registered against her in Bhopal and Indore also in a case of check rejection of Rs 10 lakh.

Bounced check for Rs 32.25 lakh

UTP Telefilms Pvt Ltd has filed a lawsuit against Bollywood actress Amisha. About which the company claims that Amisha Patel had taken money from them to make the film and the two checks for Rs 32.25 lakh that the actress gave to the company were bounced.

Will be produced in court on December 4

UTP Telefilms Pvt Ltd’s attorney said First Class District Judge Ravi Kumar Borasi issued a bail warrant against Ameesha Patel. He said if Amisha Patel did not appear in district court on December 4 after obtaining the bail warrant, then an arrest warrant would be issued against her.

