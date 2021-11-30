Entertainment
Lawyers seek to examine Tony Hsieh’s relationship with 2 Hollywood actors
The day after Tony Hsieh died, Joseph Gordon-Levitt posted a solemn video about the late Zappos boss.
They met after Hsieh read the movie star’s book The Little Book of Little Stories, produced by Gordon-Levitt’s HitRecord company. Hsieh ended up being a “huge mentor,” supporter and investor in the online creative forum, Gordon-Levitt said in the video dated November 28, 2020.
Now, attorneys for Hsieh’s main creditor are seeking information about the tech mogul’s dealings with Gordon-Levitt and others in Hollywood, including David Arquette and a draft documentary on Bozo the Clown.
David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys for Hsieh’s former friend and longtime partner Jennifer “Mimi” Pham, filed notices of intent to serve subpoenas on Gordon-Levitt and his company on November 21. HitRecord.org LLC, as well as to Arquette and its Bozo the Clown Documentary LLC, according to court records.
Among other things, the lawyers seek communications or documents on the investment planned or executed by Hsieh in HitRecord, a “documentary project based on Bozo the clown” and on the concerns of the two actors regarding “mental health and / or perceived addiction ”by Hsieh.
For Arquette, they also seek documentation of “any financial or monetary benefit” for introducing Hsieh to the heads of a documentary film streaming service.
The notices, filed with the Clark County District Court, follow court filings on November 15 showing that Pham’s attorneys have submitted subpoenas seeking, among other things, monthly financial statements for the streaming service Documentary +.
The future of Hsieh’s fortune
The lawsuits mark the latest twist in the multi-faceted legal battle over Hsieh’s estate – a series of lawsuits and creditors’ claims that feature large sums of money, detailed accounts of Hsieh’s drug use and his bizarre behavior during his last year of life, and allegations that people close to Hsieh took advantage of him financially as his health deteriorated.
Several attempts to reach Gordon-Levitt, whose film credits include “Inception” and “Snowden,” and Arquette, whose credits include the “Scream” and “3000 Miles to Graceland” franchise, for comments failed Monday.
We share stories, photos and ideas to celebrate our dear friend and co-conspirator, Tony Hsieh. Join us here: https://t.co/oMtAUrg6k5
– Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) November 28, 2020
Chesnoff and Schonfeld did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Hsieh’s family attorneys, who oversee his estate through his probate file, nor Hsieh’s partner in Documentary +, studio XTR.
Hsieh, the former CEO of online retailer Zappos and face of downtown Las Vegas revival, died at age 46 on November 27, 2020, from injuries sustained in a Connecticut home fire .
He was single without a will and left a huge portfolio of real estate, having become one of the largest real estate owners in the downtown area through his side business originally called the Downtown Project.
Pham, who has been described in court records by her attorneys as Hsieh’s assistant, right-hand man and friend for 17 years, has filed more than $ 130 million in claims with creditors under the homologation case last Monday.
His biggest claim, at $ 75 million, is the “expected profit” of Hsieh’s business in the documentary film streaming service Documentary + which launched last january.
As seen on its website, XTR films include “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”, a documentary on the actor’s forays into WWE-style wrestling.
Arquette also acquired the rights to the character of Bozo the Clown, according to press reports last month.
The Review-Journal previously reported that Arquette was friends with Hsieh, who in January 2018 posted a nature painting on Instagram with the question: “Is it weird to say that David Arquette taught me how to paint this yesterday evening ?”
“Mathematical Algorithm for World Peace”
Hsieh, who sold Zappos to e-commerce giant Amazon in a more than $ 1 billion deal in 2009, moved the company to the old Las Vegas city hall in 2013. After the Coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended its interactions, events and good times in Las Vegas. , Hsieh emerged in Park City, Utah, buying several homes there last year as part of a then-mysterious venture.
He was also replaced as CEO of Zappos in the summer of 2020 without an official announcement from the company he had run for two decades.
After his death, his darker side quickly came into the spotlight, as news groups reported that Hsieh had used drugs and displayed erratic behavior.
According to court documents filed by his own family this year, Hsieh was “perpetually under the influence of ketamine” for a period, believed he could transform into animals or objects, believed to have “discovered the mathematical algorithm for peace in the world ”, and took an“ excessive ”amount of nitrous oxide.
Contact Eli Segall at [email protected] or 702-383-0342. To follow @eli_segall on Twitter.
