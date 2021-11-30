Entertainment
London hosts long-awaited CCMA Awards in-person comeback
London, Ontario was a hotbed of Canadian country talent as a long, music-filled weekend drew to a close.
On Monday evening, the city hosted the 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Awards, after a weekend full of events and free concerts for Londoners.
One of the first major entertainment events held in the city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show also marked a return to in-person festivities for the CCMA Awards, which were forced to go virtual in 2020.
The comeback was long overdue by Dallas Smith, who won the most awards Monday night, including the CCMA’s top artist of the year award.
“The whole weekend so far has been kind of a celebratory feeling towards the whole thing,” Smith told Global News.
“We are all in the same room for the first time in a few years. That alone is truly amazing.
For The Reklaws, the evening felt like a “family reunion that’s been delayed for two years,” according to Stuart Walker, who makes up half of the brother-sister duo.
The siblings led the nominations field and were crowned Group or Duo of the Year.
Hailing from North Dumfries, the CCMA Awards also brought a familiar feeling to the Reklaws.
“In our opinion, London is full of the best country music fans,” Stuart said of the city which is just an hour south along the 401 from the band’s hometown.
“It’s great to be near home too, it just feels like being in your hometown,” added Jenna Walker.
The night and weekend before it brought countless lessons to Rising Star winner Robyn Ottolini, who has spent the last few days soaking up as much knowledge as possible of her industry peers.
“I think there is always room for growth, always room for improvement, and the second you stop listening to criticism is the second you stop growing,” Ottolini said.
“There has been a lot of learning and a lot of observations this weekend that I will really take to heart.”
Ahead of the show, co-host Priyanka told Global News she was “ready to crush him,” which she proved throughout the night alongside co-host Lindsay Ell, as well. that during a solo performance of his new single. Queen of the countryside.
Priyanka, who won the inaugural edition of the 2020 Canada Drag Race, says she didn’t expect to be called upon to host and perform at the CCMA Awards.
“It’s shocking, but I’m happy that this is happening during this time and I’m happy that I’m that dark-haired person doing this for dark-haired people so they can see that your skin color has no effect. ‘Importance, we can all come together, be talented and sing a good old country song, ”Priyanka said.
“The stage is big enough for all of us. “
Monday marked London’s second night as a temporary home for Canadian country talent, having previously hosted the CCMA Awards in 2016.
Local officials said it was part of the biggest weekend of the year yet in the city and provided a much needed boost to the London concert hall and hotel industry.
As the show draws to a close, country music fans can still catch an encore presentation that airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Global TV.
The complete list of winners is available at the CCMA website.
Meet the hosts of the CCMA Awards 2021
