Katrina Kaif to start shooting Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in December





Katrina kaif is one of those Hindi movie actresses who I believe doesn’t get enough credit for her various movie choices. She has dabbled in drama, comedy, romance, action, and masala boilers that Bollywood is known for, and she has given successful projects in each. Having followed her career closely, I have always loved and admired the actress whenever she tried to break out of her mold and attempted something different, be it new York, Rajneeti Where Jagga jasoos. Next year, she also tries her hand at horror comedy with Phone call. But currently faltering in the success of Sooryavanshi, I believe that the actress one of the most difficult acts is going to be in Sriram Raghavans next and now there is an update on the movie. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actress is about to start filming the movie Srirams, which would be titled Merry Christmas and will feature her in the face Vijay Sethupathi. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani. A source said: Merry Christmas is expected to hit floors starting Dec. 15 in Mumbai, and Katrina has confirmed her dates to the creators. She and Vijay will both be part of this part, which will be followed by an outdoor program at a later date. Katrina is a serious professional and Merry Christmas is a high priority for her as well. Katrina is known in the industry for her work ethic and dedication and I’m sure just like Srirams Andhadhun re-invent Ayushmann Khurranas positioning in Bollywood, Merry Christmas would do the same for Katrina. Srirams’ directing style has always been groundbreaking and with a cast like Katrina and Vijay, this film also promises the same, if not more.

