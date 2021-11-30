Bollywood: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal fuel marriage rumors







Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may be tight-lipped about their impending marriage, but Uri’s actors’ night visits to her alleged partners don’t help matters either, as the rumors have grown. According to reports, Kaushal was seen leaving Kaifs’ house on the night of November 29. The Udham Singh star wore dark glasses and a mask in an attempt to keep a low profile. But no matter what they do, the alleged details of their impending marriage in Rajasthan on December 7, 8 and 9 keep pouring in. The latest I heard is that actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kabir Khan and close friends of Kaifs are all set to join in on their special day. Apparently there is also a no-phone policy in use. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

There are also reports that the couple will marry first at court in Mumbai before heading to the royal palace-hotel Six Sense Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in the first week of December. These journalists with their ears on the ground say the celebrity couple have booked rooms in more than 45 hotels to accommodate their guests. Much like Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharmas ‘wedding, Kaifs’ life is also closely watched. Photos of her mother Suzanne Turquotte shopping in Mumbai with Kaushal also did the rounds. It has also been reported that Kaushals’ cousin has categorically denied any marriage taking place in his family, but rumors show no signs of waning. Wedding of Deepika Padukone

It has also been reported that the mehendi [henna] Kaifs’ wedding preparations have already started with the bride using a special type of henna called Sojat Mehendi from Jodhpurs Pali district on her special day. The couple were initially planning a destination wedding, but decided not to do so due to the global pandemic and fears of travel complications. On the work side, Kaushal will soon be seen in the biopic of Meghna Gulzars Sam Manekshaws. Producer-director Karan Johars also hired him for Takht. Takht poster

Kaif has films including Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and director Ali Abbas Zafars’ superhero film in the works. During a recent visit to Dubai, Kaif spoke about money matters at a banking event. I don’t like to talk about money at all, but I surround myself with experts in this area, Kaif said in an interview ahead of his appearance at an event hosted by HSBC bank in Dubai on November 17. The bankable actress, who grew up outside India and ruled Bollywood for over a decade, urged everyone to surround themselves with a team of financial experts and this path has worked wonders for she.

