Arrest warrant issued for Bollywood actor Amisha Patel

A bail warrant has been issued for Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel by the Bhopal City District and Hearing Court in India.

An Indian news agency mentioned that a complaint had been filed against the Kaho Na Pyar Hai star by UTF Téléfilms Private Limited after verification of the collective sum of INR 3.2 million without provision.

Its hearing is set for December 4.

Read more: 10 Bollywood celebrities with incredible academic backgrounds!

Attorney Ravi Panth, the attorney representing Telefilms Private Limited, claimed that the warrant was issued by Ravi Kumar Borasi against the actor.

He mentioned that the celebrity and his company M / S Amisha Patel Production took out the loan for the production of a film, adding that the alleged suspect handed over two checks instead of the amount and both were bounced.

He filed the case on behalf of the filming company, after which the actor was issued a bail warrant.

It was mentioned that an arrest warrant can be issued as long as she does not appear in court for Monday’s hearing.

This is not the only case that has been recorded against the Bollywood star.

Another INR million check rejection case has been filed against her. It was mentioned that the star took out a loan from Nisha Chhipa in the name of producing a project.

She had issued a check which was dishonored.