EXCLUSIVE: “They were paid 15 pounds a day during which they had to have lunch, dinner, phone home, wash clothes” – director Kabir Khan says on Ranveer Singh starrer 83: Bollywood News

After a long wait, the directors of the long-awaited film83have released the trailer for India’s iconic cricket match. The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable, cricket drama is set to hit the big screen on December 24, 2021. Directed by Kabir Khan,83is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev. Also included are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will play the role of Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.

As we head into December when the film hits big screens at Christmas, we look back at the interview with filmmaker Kabir Khan where he spoke at length about 83.During promotions of The forgotten army in January 2020, Kabir Khan declared Bollywood Hungama, that this project chose him and it was one of the best stories he had ever heard in his life. “I often say this, that sometimes, of course, as filmmakers, we’re always looking for stories. I think sometimes stories choose you. I feel so privileged and blessed that two of these amazing stories from The forgotten army and 83 have, in a way, chosen me. These stories are before our faces, one for about 70 years and the other for 35 years. We all know these are absolutely fascinating stories, but no one has attempted to make them. It turns out that with The forgotten army, it came to me, and 83, this material came to me and I read it. I must mention here that I am not a cricket fanatic; I’m not one of those crazy cricket fanatics who’ll sit around for five days watching a test match. I am getting very impatient. So when I got the material I realized, “Okay, I would probably be the best person to read this material, because I will never be swayed by the cricket in it.” I read it. I won’t even call it complete, it was more material and similar, put together and I had my throat tied at the end. For two days I thought, what is this? Why did I have this lump in my throat? And that’s when I realized it was an amazing human story. He is. And I dare say it’s probably, it’s a true story. But it’s probably one of the best stories I’ve ever heard in my life, ”he said in the interview.

Speaking of the obstacles faced by the Indian cricketer team in 1983, the filmmaker revealed, “Our audience is mostly young people. Today you tell the young Indian cricketer they will all imagine a millionaire, you know, driving his Ferraris. But it speaks of a time that had a completely different ethic. They speak of a time when they had no money. They were paid 15 pounds a day during which they had to have lunch, dinner, phone calls at home, wash their clothes. So you actually have the Indian national team cricket team, who don’t want to wash their clothes, because it’s too expensive. You save and don’t wash them for two, three days you can buy a new pair of jeans, because then in 15 pounds used to get a new pair of jeans. “

Recalling an incident shared by cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, he mentioned: “So there are people like Sunil Gavaskar. One day he joked:” People always used to say that Indians were never good outfielders and today you see the boys jumping around sliding, sliding. ‘ He said, “Before we dive for the ball, we thought who was going to wash our pants? So if I can do it without diving, let me pick it up without diving.” That’s the philosophy we’re talking about. Is not it ? And there are some great stories around it. Of course, we talked about it a lot more. I’m sure before the release of this one. It’s a completely different culture. And it’s also a classic story of an underdog today, it’s very difficult for us to understand the Indian cricket team as an underdog. They are favorites everywhere, aren’t they? “

“In 83, when this group, I call them a boy group because it was a really young team. I mean, he was 24, was coming to London. I went to the archives and went through the newspapers, almost all the newspapers in London just wrote them off. They said that this team shouldn’t even be invited to the World Cup because in fact it brings down the level of the World Cup. Because until 83, India never won a single match in the history of the World Cup. The West Indies had not lost a single game in World Cup history so far. The first 83 World Cup match was India vs West Indies where they actually beat West Indies and that was the biggest upheaval, and then from there of course the whole trip to the ups and downs. low, ”he said. Bollywood Hungama.

Speaking about his lead actor Ranveer Singh who plays the captain of India’s Kapil Dev cricket team, Kabir Khan said the actor imitated the captain. “He worked hard, not just in the way he looked, in the way he played. What I have to say is that there are a lot of things we talk about, the way he does his hair and everything. more important is actually its expression. It’s the expression that matters. You can give it the characteristics but if the expression doesn’t match Kapil Dev, it just won’t look like Kapil Dev. And that’s it. that Ranveer realized and totally alone of course. We gave him access, then we went to live with Kapil sir, moved into his house in New Delhi and just didn’t leave him – that he was playing golf, whether he’s having business meetings, whether he’s having breakfast, lunch, dinner, we’re just standing, sitting and watching him chat with him. [who he is], he revealed.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in attendance83,a production of Kabir Khan Films. Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release.83released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.

Kamal Haasans Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjunas Annapurna Studios are teaming up with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, respectively. The production of Prithvirajs and Kichcha Sudeepas Shalini Arts will present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is co-produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.

