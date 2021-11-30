6 real photos of Bollywood actresses that show wrinkles are natural, beautiful and absolutely beautiful





Quoting flawless and flawless skin using social media filters or Photoshop has become a common sight. To meet the expectations of social media, many celebrities are under pressure to always look radiant and flawless. It’s a rare sight to spot an unfiltered or raw image of a celebrity on the internet. If you’re struggling with your body image, take note of these six Bollywood actresses who weren’t afraid to show off their freckles, wrinkles, and stretch marks on Instagram.Also Read – Kangana Ranaut Alleges Death Threats Following Farmer Protest Post, FIR Files Kareena Kapoor Khan The actor, who just turned 41, posted a photo of herself on Instagram with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Bebo looked better than ever, flaunting her tan, freckles and wrinkles. Kareena won us over with the unfiltered vibe. Also Read – When Rekha Called Kangana Ranaut Her Daughter And Gifted Kanjeevaram Saree – See Photos Ileana DCruz Ileana has always said that she doesn’t like Photoshop and editing her photos for the gram. In an old interview, Ileana said: I don’t like Photoshop and filtering my images because we have to be true to ourselves and not be someone we can’t recognize after being filtered. She recently posted an unfiltered photo of herself flaunting her beach look in a yellow bikini. Also Read – Yami Gautam Shares Sneak Peek at First Anniversary After Marriage, Thanks Husband Aditya Dhar Jacqueline Fernandez The Race the actor won the internet with an unfiltered selfie. The actor showed off his never-before-seen armpits, freckles and natural lip balm-free lips. Yami Gautam Actress Yami Gautam is known for her flawless skin and in fact, she has been the flagship of a brand of fairness. The actor recently took to the photo-sharing platform Instagram to share unedited photos of herself, flaunting her flaws. She revealed that she suffered from an incurable skin condition called keratosis pilaris. Kangana Ranaut Actress Kangana Ranaut has flawless skin and she never misses an opportunity to flaunt it. She wowed internet users with an unseen photo of herself celebrating Diwali. She looks lovely! Vidya Balan Over the years, Vidya has carved out a place for herself in Bollywood. She’s talked about body positivity and self-love often, and the photos are proof that she believes in natural beauty and doesn’t promote unrealistic beauty standards. Vidya never uses photoshops, retouching or filters for her photos on social media or magazines. Go ahead, Vidya! In a world where everyone falls victim to unrealistic beauty standards, it’s refreshing to see these Bollywood divas encouraging body positivity and skin that has true texture.

