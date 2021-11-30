Rita Moreno is thrilled that there is finally an authentic West Side story

To be honest, do West Side Story was intimidating, Steven spielberg said at the film’s lavish New York premiere on Monday night. His new film is Spielberg’s first musical; it’s also, of course, a reimagining of a beloved Broadway production that was previously adapted into an Oscar-winning film.

There are a lot of risks when you take a masterpiece and make it distinctly different, he said. But I was willing to take a risk, because great stories would have to be told over and over again to reflect different contemporary perspectives and values. And it was a childhood dream to do West Side Story. I have wanted to tell this story for many years. I first listened to the West Side Story album when I was 10, and it’s been a part of me ever since.

His new West Side Story is based not on the 1961 film, but on the original 1957 Broadway musical created by director-choreographer Jerome Robbins, composer Leonard Bernstein, writer Arthur Laurents and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last Friday at the ‘age 91 two weeks before the new movies release December 10.

Spielberg collaborated with the writer Tony kushner and Sondheim on the Updated Story, which tells a classic tale of forbidden love and bitter rivalry between two street gangs in 1950s New York City. The new movie still has plenty of great song and dance sequences. , including fan favorites America and Tonight. It also places more emphasis on prejudice, racism, xenophobia and poverty.

The film is relevant and very timely to what is happening along our borders and the systems in place in this country that reject anyone who is not white, Spielberg said. It’s a big part of our history. The characters say and do things in our movie that they didn’t say or do on stage, or in the 1961 movie. And we picked all the Latinx actors for the Shark boys and Shark girls.

In previous Broadway covers, many non-Latin actors have played the Sharks, who are Puerto Rican; in the 1961 film, some Caucasian actors wore brown makeup when playing these characters.

I’m so proud that every Latino character is played by a Latino actor, and it’s very important because we authentically show what it means to be Latin, said Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing Anita in the original 1961 film and appears as Docs’ widow Valentina in the new film. The representation of Latino and Hispanic artists in Hollywood still has a long way to go, but we are starting to change that. There are so many talented people among Latinos, and Jennifer lopez is not the only one. We are everywhere!

Rachel Zegler, a Colombian-born Latina from New Jersey, makes her big screen debut as romantic heroine Maria. Zegler was in high school when she auditioned for the film; her only work as a professional singer before West Side Story performed at weddings. Steven told me to use my fear of being a newbie in the movie industry to propel my character forward and use that in my scenes, recalls Zegler, who beat 35 000 actresses from all over the world for the role. It was the best advice anyone could give me. I had a lot of pressure on myself and I think it helped me. He really gave me so much advice. I can call for advice whenever I need it. He’s listed on my phone as a creative sponsor!

Her great love, Tony, is played by Ansel Elgort, who says one of his most memorable moments under Spielberg’s direction came during an emotional and violent scene when his best friend, Riff, is stabbed. It was about time for my reaction, and not much was happening. I couldn’t show any real emotion, Elgort recalls. I think after taking three or four Steven came over and grabbed me and looked me in the eye and said, you don’t bring it. He knows how to press your buttons. He’s a master manipulator in the best possible way. He pushes you, and you will never settle down. He always wants the best from everyone. It really helps you grow as an actor and as a performer. Being a part of this film was a dream come true. Singing and dancing in a musical is crazy!

More great stories from Vanity Show

Exclusive Jennifer Lawrence: I had no life. I thought I should go get one

What’s wrong with Seinfeld?

It was like his chest was exposed: The People vs. Janet Jackson

Succession Stars Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen in episode five

After The morning show, Julianna Margulies Can’t Return To Network TV

Lady Gaga shines in the oddly dull Gucci House

The day Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson became ghost hunters again

In season four, Sunset Sale becomes real

Understanding the real Richard Williams, father and trainer of Venus and Serena

From the archives: The return child

Sign up for the HWD Daily newsletter for must-see industry and awards coverage, as well as a special weekly edition of Awards Insider.