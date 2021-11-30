6 entertainment options taking place at Southern California casinos in December – Daily News





Looking for a reason to leave your home this month? Take our pop quiz to see who is coming to area casinos in December. Q: This singer who comes to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage shares his name with a German composer. Who is he? A: Engelbert Humperdinck the composer was best known for his opera “Hansel and Gretel”. British pop star and ballader Engelbert Humperdinck is best known for his hits “The Last Waltz”, “Release Me” and “After The Lovin”. He brings his classic melodies to the show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage on Saturday, December 4th. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. $ 45 to $ 65. 800-514-3849,aguacalientecasinos.com Q: Which popular comedian also has a role in “The Mandalorian?” “ A: If you watch the Disney + show, you’ll see comedian, actor, and podcaster Bill Burr portraying mercenary Migs Mayfield. Burr presents his comedy act at Harrah’s Resort Southern California on Friday, December 10. He released his most recent Netflix stand-up special, “Paper Tiger”, in 2019. He has also made appearances in the films “The King Of Staten Island” and “The Guilty”. 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 10. 777 S. Resort Drive, Valley Center. Customers must be at least 18 years old. $ 79 to $ 99. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com Q: Who is the iconic singer who toasted Tyler, the designer for his fashion choices at the American Music Awards? (Hint: the burns were done on Twitter.) A: Grammy-winning singer and recent Twitter superstar Dionne Warwick will present her vacation show at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Friday, December 17. The show will consist of a mix of holiday songs and its own classics. Warwick’s hits include “Walk on By”, “Heartbreaker”, “Do You Know the Way to San Jose”, “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Don’t Make Me Over”. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. $ 39- $ 69. 800-827-2946,fantasyspringsresort.com Q: Which country star was on the second season of “Celebrity Apprentice”? A: Clint Black placed in the top five of the season in the reality TV contest that Joan Rivers ultimately won. Black, known for hits such as “Killin ‘Time”, “A Better Man” and “Like The Rain”, will perform at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa on Saturday December 18th. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon. $ 59 to $ 79, plus fees. 951-755-5186,ticketmaster.com But these aren’t the only events happening at area casinos in December. If you like variety shows, here are two more to put on your agenda: Circovia 2.0: This circus-like show combines dance, bikers, acrobats and daredevils from all over the world. He will have two performances at the show at Agua Caliente Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. 8 p.m. Friday December 10 and Saturday December 11. 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. $ 45 to $ 80. 800-514-3849,aguacalientecasinos.com Paris By Night 132: The hugely popular Vietnamese variety show, which features musical performances, comedy sketches and plays, returns to the Pechanga Resort Casino on December 11-12. Tickets for Saturday, December 11 are already sold out, but tickets for Sunday’s show are still available. . 8 p.m. Sunday, December 12. 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. $ 85 to $ 500. 714-894-5811, pechanga.com

