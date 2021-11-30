Entertainment
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Actor Arrested in Capitol Riot Claims ‘Divine Authority’ in First Combative Hearing
An accused Capitol Hill rioter rejected the authority of the judiciary during his first court appearance.
James Beeks was arrested earlier this month in connection with the January 6 attack.
The actor’s antics in court on Monday angered Chief Justice Beryl Howell, who considered jailing him.
One of the strangest cases of January 6 deepened the weird when an accused Capitol Hill rioter who was arrested while on tour in a Broadway production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” earlier this month- ci attended his first court hearing on Monday.
James Beeks, an actor who played Judas in the music production, was arrested in Milwaukee last week on charges related to the Capitol Riot after investigators attended two performances of the show to find him.
Prosecutors said the 49-year-old introduced himself to a group of Oath Keepers two weeks before the insurgency and joined them on the morning of January 6, where he donned a Michael Jackson tour jacket and carried a shield into the Capitol as part of a dozen Oaths Guardians who were among the first to enter the building.
Appearing in court for the first time on Monday, Beeks narrowly avoided pre-trial detention after claiming “divine authority” in a bid to reject the authority of the United States over him.
The actor’s antics angered Chief Justice Beryl Howell of the United States District Court in Washington, DC, when he refused to represent himself, saying, “I cannot represent myself because I am me. – even. I reserve all rights at all times and do not waive any, ever, “according to Politics.
The judge had little patience for his thoughts on the conspiracy theory.
“That’s all gibberish. I have no idea what you’re saying,” Howell reportedly replied.
Howell claimed that Beeks’ refusal to recognize the American justice system, as well as two affidavits he attempted to submit to the court, suggested that the actor subscribed to the “sovereign citizen” theory, although Beeks had rejected characterization.
Subscribers to the pseudo-scientific movement believe that “it is not judges, juries, law enforcement or elected officials who should decide which laws to obey and which to ignore”, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The movement has racist and anti-Semitic roots and is based on a decades-old conspiracy theory that postulates that the US government’s legal system, known as common law, has been secretly replaced by admiralty law, which governs the sea and international trade, the SPLC said.
“I am not a sovereign citizen. There is no such thing. It is an oxymoron and it is even an insult,” he said in court, according to Politico.
Although he initially told the courtroom that he would not be running again, the actor spoke on his own behalf for the majority of the hearing, according to CNN.
Before Monday’s hearing, federal prosecutors did not request that Beeks be kept in jail, but his outbursts changed mid-hearing, the outlet reported. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler, acknowledging Beeks’ refusal to accept court authority, told the court on Monday that he would in fact seek pre-trial detention of the accused.
“An accused who rejects the jurisdiction of the court (…) rejects the rule of law,” Howell reportedly said, “is generally not released before trial.”
The judge, however, ultimately decided to release Beeks with several conditions, including a GPS surveillance requirement and a curfew, after a public defender spoke privately with the actor in an attempt to convince him to ‘Accept the terms of an interim release, according to CNN.
Michelle Peterson, the public defender representing Beeks at Monday’s hearing, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Beeks is the second rioter on Capitol Hill accused to claim divine authority. In July, the owner of a pizzeria in Pennsylvania Pauline Bauer made a similar appeal, claiming special legal privileges as an “autonomous individual”. She was sent to prison in September after refusing to comply with basic release conditions.
More than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot so far. 129 pleaded guilty.
Read the original article on Business intern
