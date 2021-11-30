When Salman Khan called AR Rahman an “average songwriter” in return, he got a response on the microphone.





Salman Khan and AR Rahman are currently the two biggest stars in their field. While the Dabangg star has broken the box office record with a number of blockbuster films, the composer has made the country proud with his music which is loved around the world. The two collaborated on one project, Yuvvraaj, however, a few years ago they made headlines after the superstar called him an average songwriter. This event occurred in 2014 when the two industry greats shared the stage for an event that also included director Kabir Khan and political lawyer Kapil Sibal. Controversy erupted between Salman Khan and AR Rahman when Bollywood bhaijaan jokingly called the composer average music. The Radhe star laughed at the moment and tried to shake the musician’s hand. The music maestro stood still, his hands glued to his pocket and maintained a straight face. The remark for AR Rahman did not please the musician and his followers as they began to criticize the Antim star on social media. Later, Salman Khan tried to calm the situation by asking Rahman: “Hamaare saath kab kaam karoge yaar? Although the music composer did not answer the superstar’s questions, later during the media interaction, a reporter asked the Oscar winner why he had not answered the question of the actors on the composition of the music for his film, the maestro replied: He must make films that I like. The whole storyline later became a major controversy, however, AR Rahman later clarified the situation by saying it was a joke. In 2014, Rahman and Salman Khan were involved in a copyright issue during the release of the actors’ film Wanted Jai Ho. According to reports, the film’s title was a copyright infringement because the composer Music Company held the rights to the title due to the Oscar-winning song of the same name in the 2008 Dany Boyles film Slumdog Millionaire. Recently, in a conversation with Radio Mirchi, the composer was asked why he undertakes less Bollywood projects, he said: “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, who, because of misunderstandings, spreads false rumors. I make dark films, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information. Must read: Kiara Advani finds fans in Tanzanian siblings who synced Shershaah song Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

