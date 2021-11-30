Jussie Smollett’s lawyer said actor was “a real victim” of stroke





CHICAGO (AP) Jussie Smollett is a real victim of a real crime, his lawyer said in opening statements for the ex-Empire actors ‘trial on Monday, dismissing prosecutors’ allegation that he put in scene a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago after the television studio he worked in failed to take the hate messages he received seriously. Defense lawyer Nenye Uche said two brothers attacked Smollett in January 2019 because they didn’t like him, and that a check for $ 3,500 the actor paid the men to train so he could prepare for an upcoming music video, not as payment for staging a hate crime, as prosecutors allege. Uche also suggested that a third assailant was involved and told jurors there was not any physical and forensic evidence linking Smollett to the crime alleged by prosecutors. Jussie Smollett is a real victim, Uche said. Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said the actor recruited the brothers to help him carry out a mock attack and then reported it to Chicago Police, who called it a hate crime and spent 3,000 hours working to survey. Smollett said he was attacked by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a report that sparked political and ideological divisions across the country. When he reported the bogus hate crime which was a real crime, said Webb, who was appointed special prosecutor after Cook County District Attorney’s Office Kim Foxxs dropped the original charges against Smollett. A new indictment was returned in 2020. Smollett, who arrived at the Chicago courthouse on Monday with his mother and other family members, is charged with disorderly conduct. The Class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said it is likely that if Smollett is found guilty he would be placed on probation and possibly ordered to perform community service. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 29: Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Courts Building for the jury selection start during his trial on November 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported that two masked men attacked him physically and verbally, shouting racist and anti-gay remarks near his Chicago home in 2019 (Photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images) Scott Olson via Getty Images Webb told jurors that Smollett was not happy with the way the studio handled the letter he received. The letter included a drawing of a snowman hanging from a tree and MAGA, a reference to the Trumps Make America Great Again campaign slogan, Webb said. He said Smollett then concocted the fake attack and had a dress rehearsal with the two brothers who worked on the Empire set with Smollett, including telling them to shout racial and homophobic slurs and MAGA. Smollett also told the brothers to buy ski masks, red hats and a rope, Webb told jurors. He told them to use a rope to make it look like a hate crime, Webb said. But Uche said Smollett turned down additional security when the studio offered it. He also described the brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, as unreliable, saying their history had changed unlike Smolletts, and that when police searched their home they found heroin and guns. Twelve jurors and three deputies were sworn in Monday night for a trial which Judge James Linn said is expected to last about a week. Cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom and the proceedings are not broadcast live, unlike other recent high profile trials. Whether Smollett, who is black and gay, will testify remains an open question. But the brothers and sisters will take the witness stand. Jurors can also see surveillance video from more than four dozen cameras which police examined to trace the movements of the brothers before and after the reported attack, as well as a video showing the brothers buying supplies hours earlier. Buried in nearly 500 pages of Chicago Police Department reports is a statement from a local who says he saw a white man with reddish brown hair who appeared to be expecting someone that night. She told a detective that when the man turned away from her, she could see what appeared to be a rope hanging under his jacket. His comments could support Smolletts’ claim that his attackers draped a makeshift noose around his neck. Additionally, if she testified that the man was white, it would support Smolletts’ widely ridiculed statements because the brothers, who are from Nigeria, are black as he saw the pale or white skin around the eyes of one of the his masked attackers. Check Complete access point coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

