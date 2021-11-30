Miss USA 2021 is Elle Smith, a journalist from KentuckyExBulletin







toggle legend Felipe Espinal / Miss USA

Felipe Espinal / Miss USA Readers, meet your new Miss USA. Elle Smith traded her Miss Kentucky belt after winning the pageant on Monday night and is expected to travel to Israel to compete for the Miss Universe title in just a few weeks. Affiliated with Louisville ABC WHAS11 where Smith works as a multimedia reporter reports that Smith is the second Miss Kentucky to become Miss USA. She is said to have shone in the swimwear and evening dress competitions and garnered “enthusiastic applause” from the audience for her thoughts on how businesses can be more environmentally friendly. Smith joined the station in October 2020 after earning a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science from the University of Kentucky, she said. work biography. She has served as chapter vice president of the School’s National Association of Black Journalists, has been a reporter and videographer for the school’s publications, and has completed several journalism internships in Arkansas and Washington, DC. The NABJ and WHAS11 News were among those who caught on social networks to congratulate Smith on his victory. In a interview with WHAS11 Last week Smith said she wanted to compete since high school but had to wait until she got a “big girl job” to afford it. The Miss Kentucky pageant she won in May was her very first. She has spoken of balancing her responsibilities as Miss Kentucky with her full-time job and the relationship between the two. For example, Smith said most of his contest-related sponsors were located outside of the station’s viewing area to avoid conflicts of interest, and pushed back against the idea that the bikini competition could harm his. professional credibility. In fact, Smith believes the communication skills she relies on every day at work sets her apart in the competition world. “A Miss USA, her job is to connect with people,” Smith said. “She should be able to talk with a three-year-old, she should be able to talk with a 90-year-old veteran or the CEO of a company, and we do that every day at work. You talk to a wide range of people and meet different people with different perspectives, and so I think that’s the great thing that I get out of the job and translate for Miss Kentucky USA, which I hope I can translate for Miss USA. “ As the winner of Miss USA, Smith is due to travel to Eilat, Israel, to enter the Miss Universe pageant on December 12. Organizers said the international competition will take place as scheduled despite testing positive for COVID-19, CNN reported Tuesday. It is not clear if Smith will remain in her job as a reporter, and she did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment. A recent profile by the University of Kentucky’s College of Communication and Information said that if Smith won the title of Miss USA, she would move to Los Angeles on a full salary to represent the nation for a year. This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.

