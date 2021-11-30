Age Gap Bollywood Movies | 10 times young men have romanticized older women





Age Gap Bollywood – There are very rare occasions in movies where a younger man is seen romanticizing an older woman on screen. The age gap between the male and female actors in the film has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Older male actors who have a romance with younger actresses are very common, as was seen recently in the movie Radhe where Salman Khan was seen romancing with Disha Patani, who is 20 years old. less. But there are few Bollywood movies where younger men have a romance with older women. Men 10 times younger have romanticized older women onscreen: 1. Ranbir Kapoor was seen flirting with Aishwarya Rai Bachan who is nine years older than him in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Their chemistry sizzled across the screen and fans loved them together. 2. In one of the most famous films of the 2000s, Dil Chahta Hai, Akshaye Khanna faces Dimple Kapadia. They have an 18-year gap between them. We can’t forget the impact their relationship in the movie had on all of us. 3. Wake Up Sid had Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen onscreen. The film was a hit and fans loved the onscreen pair together. 4. Ki and Ka are notorious for breaking stereotypical gender roles. But there is also Arjun Kapoor who is courting Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is five years his senior. 5. One can not miss Akshay Kumar romanticizing Rekha in the famous movie – Khiladiyon ka Khiladi. Although Rekha was thirteen years older than Akshay Kumar, their chemistry and scenes in the film were searing hot. 6. Varun Dhawan and Nargis Fakhri have a seven-year age difference, yet they managed to have a romantic relationship in Main Tera Hero. 7. Ali Fazal, who gained popularity thanks to Mirzapur’s OTT series, was seen romanticizing Vidya Balan, who is nine years older than him in Bobby Jasoos. 8. Zayed Khan known for his films in the 2000s had previously had a romantic relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachan who is older than him in a 2005 film called Shabd. 9. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, both younger than Priyanka Chopra, had a romantic relationship with her in Gunday. Ranveer Singh once again shared the screen with her for the hit drama Bajirao Mastani where he was her husband. 10. Shahid Kapoor had a romance with Vidya Balan and Rani Mukherjee in the films Kismet Konnection and Dil Bole Hadippa respectively and these two actresses are older than him.

