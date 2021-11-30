‘Gravesend’ cast honored for rescuing 14-year-old trapped under SUV in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) – Hollywood quickly became reality when a group of actors stepped in to rescue a teenager stranded under an SUV in Brooklyn. These altruistic actors are now honored.

They were filming for a TV series, when all of a sudden they found themselves in a real situation, torn from Hollywood.

Their instincts kicked in and a teenager is alive because of it.

“I heard a loud bang and went to the scene,” actor John Camera said. “Shouting, let’s take a jack but no one came with a jack. He was screaming and then he asked me ‘help me please, help me please.'”

It was a 14-year-old boy trapped under an SUV.

The group of Good Samaritans were seen coming to their aid, in an exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News.

It was the cast and crew of the television series Gravesend that were filming nearby.

They couldn’t get the boy out from under the SUV, so they pulled the SUV out of him.

“We all helped lift this car with ease,” said Gravesend actor Evan Sumner.

“It went up like a feather. To me it looked like nothing. And when we went to push it, it just flew. I thought we were Superman, I swear,” actor Anthony Guarino said. .

It happened three weeks ago in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Cops say the 80-year-old driver behind the wheel told them her brakes had stopped working when she ran over the teenager who was walking her dog.

As soon as they lifted the SUV, his dog crawled out.

They had no idea the dog was under there.

“And then the dog came running out, he was stuck under the transmission,” Camera said.

“The show is about Brooklyn in the ’80s and growing up in this neighborhood I always remember people, if they could help you, would,” actor William DeMeo said. “And that doesn’t just concern the cast and crew, the people from the neighborhood as well. The people who lived there and were there, all of them participated and helped.”

The 14-year-old remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

“We pray for him and his family, we pray that he will make a full and speedy recovery,” said board member Mark Treyger. “He’s still in the hospital and he’s still fighting, and we pray for a complete vacation miracle for him and his family.”

The cast and crew plan to visit the boy in the hospital as soon as he is well enough to take visitors.

