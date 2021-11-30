Adele announces 2022 Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace





Adele super-fans, get ready: she’s coming to Las Vegas. Caesar’s Palace will host “Weekends with Adele” from January 21, 2022 until April 16, 2022, where the 33-year-old British singer will give two shows each weekend. Apart from two shows in Hyde Park in London, this is the only performance to date announced by the winner of 15 Grammy Awards. The major chord comes right after the release of her fourth studio album “30”, despite the fact that she wouldn’t tour. The long-awaited album, released on Columbia Records, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 as well as # 1 on the album charts in 30 countries. He details the trials and tribulations of his divorce from Simon Konecki and his lessons learned as parent of 9 year old son Angelo. Other than a CBS “One Night Only” special and two upcoming shows in Hyde Park, Adele’s only performances to support “30” will be in Las Vegas. SCS Since releasing her album, Adele has asked Spotify to remove the automatic default “shuffle” by clicking play on an album – and the streaming service quickly accepted the request. “It was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry! We don’t create albums with such care and thoughtfulness in our song list for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be heard as we hear them. Thanks Spotify for listening, ” she tweeted earlier this month. The singer tweeted the announcement on November 30, which was received with praise from the comments section on Twitter from fans. Twitter / @ adele Adele has already toured the world in 2016 and 2017 to promote her previous album “25”, but her César residency will be the first time since. Residences in Las Vegas for bigger and more popular artists are sometimes extended, although Adele has not announced whether or not that will be the case this time around. The singer will be in residence at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas for four months in 2022. Simon emmet Ticket presale for shows at the Colosseum will go on sale Tuesday, November 30 on Ticketmaster for verified fans.

