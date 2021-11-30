A descent of memory with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor





Neetu Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: neetu54) Strong points Neetu Kapoor shared a return photo on Tuesday

The picture also features her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor

Sharing the pics, Neetu Kapoor wrote: “Fair” with heart icons New Delhi: Neetu Kapoor is back with his bag of memories. She dropped a photo back on Instagram. Can you guess what it is? Well, it won’t take you long. The veteran actress posted an old photo where she is seen with her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. The green and picturesque setting surrounds the couple. The two are sitting on a bicycle and smiling for the camera. The solid colors of their sets and the sleek bike remind us of the heyday of Bollywood. Neetu Kapoor captioned the post, “Justtttt” and added heart emojis. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented on the post with red heart emojis. Other industry celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra also dropped hearts in the comments. Neetu Kapoor keeps the buzz on his social media platforms. On several occasions, she left her Instafam in awe. Thanks to its collection of golden photos and videos. The actress began her career in Bollywood as a child artist. On childhood day, she posted a video of her various roles as a child artist. Looked: This year, Rishi Kapoor would have been 69 years old. Marking her birthday, Neetu Kapoor shared another comeback moment with the two. In an instant, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are wearing casual clothes in a tourist spot. In the caption, Neetu Kapoor wrote: “I learned a lot from Rishi Ji during our traumatic past years in New York … stayed home, watched TV, ordered amazing food and a still had a wonderful time hoping that the next round of chemotherapy would get better. ” She added: “I can imagine how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday. I’m sure he’s celebrating with his family there. Happy birthday, Kapoor Saab.” Neetu Kapoor will soon be seen in Jugg Jeeyo jug, alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

